On the eve of the House vote, Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi said Tuesday he will support two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Brindisi, D-Utica, issued a statement and wrote an op-ed explaining his decision. He detailed his work with Trump on issues important to his district, such as support for Rome Labs and requiring the U.S. military to buy flatware from a central New York manufacturer.
But Brindisi said the president's conduct "is not something I can pretend is normal behavior." He criticized Trump for blocking witnesses from testifying during the impeachment inquiry — the subject of one of the articles of impeachment against the president.
"There is a difference between working with a president and checking that same president," Brindisi added. "My job is to do both."
Brindisi's decision is significant because he represents a district — New York's 22nd Congressional District — that Trump won by 15 percentage points in 2016. As of Nov. 1, there are over 28,000 more Republican voters than Democrats — 158,947 to 130,548 — in the 22nd district.
In his op-ed, Brindisi acknowledged the political risks. After his announcement, the National Republican Congressional Committee claimed impeachment will "cost Brindisi his job."
"I know some people will be angry at my decision," Brindisi wrote, "but I was elected to do what is right, not politically safe."
Brindisi said he withheld judgment on whether to support the impeachment vote until he reviewed the evidence against Trump. He believes Trump committed a "grave error" during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to a White House memo summarizing the call and several witnesses who listened to the exchange, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. One of the articles of impeachment against Trump alleges he abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in an election.
The abuse of power charge also accuses the president of withholding military aid to Ukraine as a way of pressuring the country to launch an investigation. Trump's supporters in Congress note that the aid was eventually released, but it wasn't released until after it became public that the U.S. withheld its assistance.
During House impeachment proceedings, several witnesses expressed concerns about why the aid was withheld and the potential effect it could have on Ukraine.
Brindisi called Trump's request "beyond disappointing." "In fact, it is unconstitutional," he said.
"I took an oath to defend the Constitution," Brindisi continued. "What the president has — on national television — admitted to doing is not something I can pretend is normal behavior. It is also wrong for the president to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration's actions."
The House is expected to pass both articles of impeachment against Trump. He will become the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
A trial in the Senate will determine whether Trump is removed from office. A two-thirds supermajority is required to convict and remove the president from office. That's unlikely to happen in the Republican-controlled Senate.