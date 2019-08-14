State Sen. Bob Antonacci believes he is "uniquely qualified" and has been endorsed by three parties in his campaign for state Supreme Court judge.
Antonacci will have the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines on the ballot. Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey said Tuesday that Antonacci sent a letter to his committee last week seeking the party's support.
In that letter obtained by The Citizen, Antonacci explains why he decided to run for the judgeship. There are three seats on the ballot in the 5th Judicial District, which covers Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Herkimer, Jefferson and Lewis counties. One of the seats was held by the late Judge James Tormey III, who died in June.
Antonacci said Tormey was a friend and mentor.
"In the face of death, we are reminded how precious life is and how important it is to have a justice system where honorable men like Judge Tormey are willing to serve," Antonacci wrote. "I would like to follow in his footsteps and with your support, succeed him on the bench."
The letter largely focuses on Antonacci's background. He is an attorney and certified public accountant. Before serving as Onondaga County comptroller from 2008 through 2018, he had a private law practice. He argued causes in state Supreme and Appellate courts and represented clients in criminal defense cases, business litigation and real estate matters.
"I believe I am uniquely qualified to discharge the duties of this office," Antonacci wrote. "My career as an attorney, certified public accountant and as an elected official has provided me with the proper foundation to render fair decisions with the utmost integrity."
Antonacci briefly addressed his service in the state Senate. Since January, he's represented the 50th Senate District. The district covers parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
As a state senator, Antonacci wrote that he's met "great people along this journey, and I would not trade the experience for anything."
If Antonacci is successful in his bid for a judgeship, he would vacate the 50th district seat in January. Gov. Andrew Cuomo could call a special election for the remainder of Antonacci's two-year term.
It would be second time in two years the 50th district has been an open seat. When Antonacci won in 2018, he succeeded retiring state Sen. John DeFrancisco. DeFrancisco, a Republican, chose to not seek re-election after more than 25 years in the Senate.
Republicans are confident they can retain the seat. If Antonacci is elected judge, Dadey expects there will be a lot of interest in the 50th district race.
"That's certainly going to be a race that we'll take seriously," he said. "I think we have a proven track record of that in Onondaga County. We worked really hard to keep that seat and we're going to work really hard to make sure we keep that seat."
Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips, who was John Mannion's campaign manager in the race against Antonacci last year, believes his party can win the seat — whether Antonacci is elected judge or not.
Phillips hopes Mannion, a teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, will consider running again. He also criticized Antonacci for a "lack of accomplishment in his short tenure in the Senate and his habitual job searching on the public dime."
During the 2018 campaign, Democrats criticized Antonacci for his past campaigns or interest in higher office. Antonacci was the GOP nominee for state comptroller in 2014, briefly ran for state attorney general in 2010 and considered running for Congress in 2014.
"Antonacci said he was invested in becoming a senator and representing our region in Albany," Phillips said. "Just months later, he is taking secret meetings to run for judge. Unfortunately, if gets his way and becomes judge, the district will be without a senator during the most critical portion of session. In the meantime, taxpayers will have to keep paying him while he runs for his latest office."
Antonacci hasn't responded to messages left by The Citizen. But in his letter, he highlights his ability to win elections.
He won county-wide elections in 2007, 2011 and 2015. He also mentioned his 2018 win in the 50th district race "despite being outspent nearly two-to-one and being attacked by countless special interest groups."
There are three judicial seats on the ballot in November. Antonacci and Syracuse attorney Joe Lamendola have been endorsed by the Republicans. Judge Bernadette Romano Clark, a Democrat who is seeking another term, has been cross-endorsed by the party.
Democrats also endorsed Syracuse City Court Judge Rory McMahon and attorney Julie Cerio.
"I have proven I can win," Antonacci wrote in his letter to GOP committee members, "and with your help, bring a set of unparalleled qualifications and independence to the judicial district."