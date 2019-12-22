Plenty of people have judged Bob Antonacci during his years of service as a county comptroller and state senator. Now, he'll get to do the judging.
Beginning in January, Antonacci will serve as a state Supreme Court judge. He was one of three candidates who received the most votes in a five-way race for the 5th Judicial District seats.
Antonacci has been assigned to handle matrimonial cases in Onondaga County. His duties will include settling custody disputes, determine the equitable distribution of assets and other related issues. He feels the assignment plays to his strengths as an attorney and certified public accountant.
He has to attend judge school for the first weeks of January. Leading up to those training sessions, he's attended court sessions, sat in meetings between the judges and litigants and shadowed the judges.
While being a judge is a much different position than his prior governmental roles, Antonacci believes there is a link between each of those jobs.
"We are in the customer service," Antonacci said in an interview Thursday. "These are constituents. That's no different than any other elected official. Our job is to help taxpayers that are involved in a Supreme Court case get through the matter quickly, efficiently and fairly."
He continued, "Many a litigant just wants the opportunity to be heard, wants to be able to tell his or her side of the story and as a public official, that's my job: Give them an opportunity to be heard, get them on the record, offer their proof and make a decision based on the facts and the law. If I do those things, I'll be a good judge."
There's one reason why Antonacci wishes he wasn't in this position. He decided to run for state Supreme Court after the passing of Judge James Tormey, who was one of Antonacci's mentors. Tormey died in June and with an open seat, Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey asked Antonacci to consider a run.
Antonacci decided to run for judge and received support from the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. He attributes his successful campaign to his name recognition in Onondaga County, where he served as county comptroller for 11 years, and his run for state comptroller in 2014. That statewide campaign gave him an opportunity to meet GOP leaders across the state, including many of the chairs in the 5th Judicial District.
Running for judge — and winning — means he will vacate the state Senate he won in November 2018. He's read the reports that mention his name with other GOP state senators who are either leaving or not seeking re-election in 2020. He's in a different position, though, because he will continue to serve the public in some capacity.
Antonacci was in the state Senate for one year, but he says it felt longer than that time frame. He said he loved being in the state Senate and being in the chamber was "very awesome."
He highlighted his committee service, especially his role on the Senate Health Committee. He said he enjoyed that experience and praised the committee's chair, Democratic state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, for being "very accommodating and very respectful to our opinions." He's also proud of his office's work with state agencies on behalf of constituents.
A trait that set Antonacci apart from other elected officials was his openness. He managed his own social media accounts that allowed him to interact directly with constituents and reporters. He published his cellphone number so people could contact him directly with questions or concerns.
As a judge, his social media presence will be limited. But he plans to promote open government in other ways. He pledged, to the extent the law and court rules allow him, to have cameras in his courtroom. He said there's no reason to prevent cameras from being in the courtroom unless there are instances when the rules prohibit that access. He also vowed to be available to litigants, especially if they want to move their case quickly through the process.
Antonacci said he'll miss being involved in politics, but won't miss today's political climate. He described it as "more winner-take-all," which he doesn't like. He thinks collegiality in government is gone, but he again mentioned Rivera as an example of someone who was nice to Antonacci even though they didn't belong to the same political party.
He enjoyed his roles in the other branches of government. He said he'll miss attending events and some of his other official duties, such as going to high schools to present proclamations to state championship teams. But he's ready for the next chapter.
"It's an awesome feeling and experience, and I hope I do a good job at it," he said.