GEDDES — On June 21, state Sen. Bob Antonacci left Albany pleased with his first six months as a state lawmaker and eager to return for the 2020 legislative session.
The next day, state Supreme Court Judge James Tormey III died. Tormey's death created a vacancy in the 5th Judicial District, which includes Onondaga County.
After Tormey's passing, Antonacci didn't think of running for judge. He described Tormey as a friend and mentor, but didn't have any immediate interest in becoming a jurist.
That changed when Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey asked him in July to consider running for judge. Antonacci obliged and decided to run for the judgeship.
Antonacci has been endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties in his bid for state Supreme Court judge. He is one of five candidates vying for three seats.
"I look at it this way: It's another level of government service. It's another level of public service," Antonacci said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday. "I'm looking at this as I'm not leaving public service. Yes, I might be leaving the Senate to go to the judiciary. But they're co-equal branches of government, they're both very important branches of government and I'm excited at the opportunity to be a jurist."
Until Wednesday, Antonacci didn't speak to the press about his campaign for state Supreme Court judge and the possibility of leaving the Senate a little more than a year after being elected to represent parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. During that time, there were a few theories floated for why he might seek the judgeship.
The story repeated the most: Antonacci was already tired of being a member of the minority party in the state Senate and wanted out. Democrats hold 40 of the 63 seats in the chamber and it's possible they could preserve or add to that majority in 2020.
Antonacci said that wasn't the case. He enjoys his work as a state senator and relished the opportunity to participate in committee meetings and public hearings on legislative proposals. He was ready to return to Albany in 2020.
"If Judge Tormey had not passed away, we wouldn't even be having these conversations," he said.
Antonacci also addressed criticism levied against him because he's been a candidate or considered running for several offices. After being elected Onondaga County comptroller in 2007, he was briefly a candidate for state attorney general in 2010. More than a year before the 2014 general election, he explored a run for Congress. He didn't seek that office, but was the Republican nominee for state comptroller. He lost to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat.
Democrats used his political history against him in 2018 when he campaigned for the state Senate seat. He's heard some of the same points repeated after it was reported he would run for judge.
"I have been criticized for the opportunities that I have pursued but I also have the background in these opportunities," Antonacci said. "I'm a (certified public accountant) and an attorney and it's opened up some doors. My education, my involvement in the community have opened up doors that have been opportunities to serve my community."
He continued, "I didn't wake up saying 'I want to be a senator one day' and I didn't wake up saying I wanted to be a judge. But I think any lawyer that has practiced law ultimately says they wouldn't mind being on the bench and being a part of that process."
Antonacci believes his experience as an attorney and CPA will be an asset if he's elected to the state Supreme Court seat. He also thinks his independence and temperament will help him.
Campaigning for the judgeship will be different than his past campaigns. There are strict rules for judicial candidates. One notable example: The candidates can't attack each other.
"It's a campaign where you basically put out your credentials, you tell people what your education is, what your background is and that's pretty much it," Antonacci said.
While Democrats set their sights on the 50th Senate District seat and there's the possibility of a special election in early 2020, Antonacci still has to win the judgeship. If he's unsuccessful, he can continue serving in the Senate. If he wins, he'll resign from the Senate when he's sworn in as a judge in January.
There could be a special legislative session in December to vote on bills in advance of the 2020 session. If Antonacci wins the judgeship, he can attend the special session and cast votes.
If his state Senate stint is brief, Antonacci said he's enjoyed the experience. He has met constituents at the state fair who approached him and thanked him for his government service.
"If it does come to an end and I am successful, I do think that I did the best job that I could and it will be somebody else's turn to go down there and serve the community," he said.