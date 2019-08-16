AUBURN — The first stop on Francis Conole's barnstorm of central New York was at a symbol of the city's resurgence.
Conole, one of three Democrats in the 24th Congressional District seeking to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in 2020, launched his second Conole On Your Corner tour at Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn. About 40 people, including several prominent local Democrats, attended the luncheon.
As the crowd sipped some of Prison City's award-winning beers, Conole — a U.S. Navy and Iraq War veteran — explained why he returned to the Syracuse area to run for Congress.
"I've spent my life serving our country, fighting for American values both at home and abroad," said Conole, who had a year-long deployment in Iraq alongside Army special forces. "I'm running because I've seen so many of these values under attack."
A 2001 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Conole held various positions throughout his military career. He commanded sailors, served as an intelligence officer and was a policy adviser to two defense secretaries. He praised his last boss, ex-Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. Mattis, a retired Marine general, was "apolitical," Conole said, and is someone he respects.
Throughout his military career, Conole said he worked with people from all backgrounds to address challenges. Whether someone was a Democrat or a Republican wasn't a question that arose when they were at work.
"We come together to solve the problem and to focus on the mission," Conole said.
His platform covers many of the issues voters care about: The economy, health care, education, infrastructure and the environment. He's criticized Katko, R-Camillus, for his vote supporting the 2017 tax law that Democrats argue provided little or no benefits for low- and middle-income earners. To combat climate change, he supports large-scale investments by the private and public sectors to boost renewable energy development.
He supports greater federal investment in education and protecting two vital programs for seniors, Medicare and Social Security.
On gun safety, Conole said he supports the Second Amendment. However, he believes Congress must act to reduce gun violence. He wants universal background checks, loopholes for gun purchases closed, the repeal of the Dickey Amendment — which critics say prevents the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching gun violence — and the restoration of the assault weapons ban.
Conole trained with M4s, M16s and other weapons of war. He said military-style guns shouldn't be on the streets.
"I do not believe assault weapons need to be in the hands of civilians," he added.
Four months into his campaign, Conole has impressed several Cayuga County Democrats.
Katie Lacey, the former chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee and the longtime Democratic elections commissioner, hasn't endorsed a candidate for Congress. But she likes Conole's strategy of reaching out to voters and holding intimate events that allow attendees to ask him questions.
"I think he's going to be a dynamic candidate," she said.
At least one local Democrat, David McKeon, is already supporting Conole. During the last "Conole On Your Corner" in July, McKeon and Conole had lunch at Hunter Dinerant in Auburn.
McKeon, the son of the late William McKeon who chaired the New York State Democratic Committee, is familiar with Conole's time at the Pentagon. Conole worked at the Department of Defense when McKeon's brother, Brian, was under secretary of defense for policy.
"I think his military background is terrific," David McKeon said of the Democratic candidate. "He's very disciplined and focused."
Conole's central New York swing continued Friday afternoon with a stop at the Blues Brothers Barbershop in Syracuse. On Saturday, he'll meet diners at Mimi's Drive-In in Fulton, tour a farm in Wayne County and attend the Wayne County Fair.
Before he left the Auburn event, he asked attendees to visit his website and donate to his campaign, host an event and tell three friends about his candidacy. He acknowledged that the race won't be easy — there will likely be a Democratic primary to determine who challenges Katko in November 2020.
"This country is worth fighting for," Conole said. "Central New York is worth fighting for."