GEDDES — While state Attorney General Letitia James' visit to the New York State Fair allowed her to attend the Law Enforcement Day ceremony and sample some fair food, it also gave her an opportunity to highlight the work of her office.
Since taking office in January, James has been busy. She has filed several lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's administration on issues ranging from environmental policies and the treatment of immigrants to the 2017 federal tax law's cap on state and local tax deductions and civil rights.
In an interview with The Citizen following the Law Enforcement Day ceremony, James explained why her office is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to defending the state against policies that she views as detrimental to New Yorkers.
"That is why we continue to stand up and fight back," she said. "It's important that we protect women, that we protect immigrants, that we protect vulnerable populations, that we protect our housing stock and that we ensure that we get our fair share of resources from the federal government."
The lawsuits challenging Trump administration policies tend to involve other states and usually garner nationwide attention. But there are other achievements James highlighted that may not receive as much attention.
James said her office has been focused on consumer rights. Last week, she announced a partnership between states and several companies — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, among others — to combat illegal robocalls. The companies agreed to adopt policies that would prevent robocalls and assist state attorneys' general with enforcement.
Through the agreement, customers would have access to call blocking tools and service providers would monitor networks for robocalls.
Earlier this month, James announced a multi-state settlement with LexisNexis after it was found the legal research company defrauded law enforcement agencies out of more than $2.8 million in fees for car crash reports.
The attorney general's office helped secure $1.7 million for New York law enforcement agencies affected by the company's conduct.
Beyond consumer rights' issues, James highlighted her work to combat "zombie" properties in Syracuse, Auburn and other New York municipalities. She visited Syracuse in July to announce $9 million is available for local governments to address vacant properties.
From James' perspective, the need to address zombie properties is a "quality of life issue here in upstate New York."
James is also involved in the response to flooding along Lake Ontario. At least one state lawmaker, state Sen. Rob Ortt, has suggested that the state sue the federal government. At issue is the International Joint Commission's Plan 2014, which regulates Lake Ontario water levels.
Ortt and other federal, state and local elected officials blame Plan 2014 for the historic flooding that occurred along the shoreline in 2017 and again this year.
In June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a letter to the commission demanding reimbursement for the state's recovery and resiliency costs. Cuomo warned that failure to act on the state's demands could result in legal action.
On Monday, James said her office continues to review the possibility of litigation.
"Our options are including but not limited to litigation," she said. "We anticipate having a meeting with all of the stakeholders to see what we can do."
She thanked the shoreline residents and local associations that have played a role in educating her about the flooding. One reason she's concerned about the impact of high water levels is the effect on economic development.
Several business owners have complained about the problems posed by flooding. Many of the shoreline communities rely on the tourism industry during the summer months. If visitors stay away because of the high water levels, then businesses lose customers and local governments lose much-needed sales tax revenue.
There are other central New York issues James has been involved with since becoming attorney general. She mentioned her collaboration with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to improve relations between the community and police. And she's following the latest developments with the Interstate 81 project, which will have a lasting impact on Syracuse and the surrounding region.
"All these issues and more the Office of Attorney General has been focused on," she said. "It's been eight months, but it's been very busy. I'm really excited, and I'm just getting started."