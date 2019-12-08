Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who leads the second-largest city in the 24th Congressional District, is supporting Francis Conole for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Quill's endorsement is the 12th announced by Conole's campaign. Conole's endorsers include Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick and Cayuga County Legislator-elect Heidi Nightengale.
Dana Balter has the support of a handful of national progressive organizations. Francis Cono…
Quill, a Marine Corps veteran, cited Conole's military career as one reason he's supporting him for Congress. Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran, served in the Iraq War and concluded his active-duty career as a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.
"I know Francis' fresh leadership and new ideas will deliver real results on critical issues like fighting for affordable health care for all, protecting our environment from climate change and getting big corporate, special interest money out of our politics, and I look forward to working with him," Quill said in a statement.
Conole, one of three Democrats vying for the party's nomination, campaigned for Quill leading up to the local elections in November. When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul headlined a fundraiser for Quill in September, Conole was there.
Quill won re-election in November. In January, he will be sworn in for his fourth term as mayor.
Quill has attended a few of Conole's events in Auburn, but he wasn't publicly supporting the Syracuse Democrat. With Democrats in the midst of a designation process to choose a candidate who will challenge Katko, Quill announced his support of Conole.
You have free articles remaining.
Conole praised Quill for his work to improve downtown Auburn and address harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake.
"I'm deeply honored to earn Mayor Quill's endorsement and I look forward to serving our community with him and building a brighter future for the people of central New York," Conole said.
Conole continues to add to his endorsement list as the campaign progresses. He has the support of Onondaga County Comptroller-elect Marty Masterpole, who is the first Democrat to win a county-wide race in Onondaga County since 1987. Two Onondaga County legislators, Peggy Chase and Chris Ryan, were early backers.
One group, Flip NY-24, endorsed Conole for Congress.
Conole's competitors for the Democratic nomination are Dana Balter and Roger Misso. Balter announced a few endorsements, including the support of Democracy for America and Progressive Change Campaign Committee, two national progressive organizations. Misso recently said he'll announce some endorsements in the coming weeks.
The trio of Democrats is seeking to challenge Katko, a Republican who is running for a fourth term in Congress. Katko was first elected in 2014.
The 24th district is comprised of western Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties. The Democratic committees in those counties will designate a candidate in early 2020, but a primary is still possible. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 23, 2020.