More than six years after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Auburn native Ann Marie Buerkle concluded her Consumer Product Safety Commission service this week.
Officially, Buerkle's last day is Sunday. But with Friday being the latest business day before the end of her term, she issued a statement reflecting on her time with the commission.
"Serving as a commissioner for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission since 2013, and as the acting chairman for two and a half years, has been an honor and one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career," Buerkle said.
An attorney, nurse and former congressman, Buerkle was nominated by President Barack Obama to join the commission as one of its Republican commissioners. After President Donald Trump was sworn into office in 2017, she was named acting chair of the commission. Trump nominated her to another seven-year term and to serve as chair of the five-member panel.
However, Buerkle's nomination didn't advance in the Senate. At a confirmation hearing in 2017, she faced questions about several issues the commission considered.
One notable example is a line of questioning from then-U.S. Sen Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, about why Buerkle supported a voluntary standard instead of a mandate for manufacturers of portable generators to regulate carbon monoxide emissions.
Trump renominated Buerkle twice, most recently in January 2019. In June, she withdrew her nomination. She remained as acting chair until Sept. 30 and pledged to finish her term, which ends Sunday.
In her statement, Buerkle said she focused on balance, collaboration and education. She strove to educate consumers about potential hazards, improve recall effectiveness, build relationships and improve communication with consumer and industry stakeholders and take a "balanced, reasonable approach" to regulating consumer products.
She mentioned some examples of actions the commission took under her leadership, including eliminating cords in most window blinds, more than $2 million in grants to reduce drownings in pools and improving safety standards to reduce furniture tipover hazards.
Buerkle didn't take all the credit, though. She praised the staff as the "backbone of our agency."
"It has been an honor to lead them and to serve alongside them," she said.
Buerkle hasn't announced what, if any, job she'll take next. In an interview with The Citizen after she withdrew her nomination, she said she'd like to stay in the consumer product safety realm. But at that point, she was still planning her next move.
Born and raised in Auburn, Buerkle worked as a nurse, served as an assistant New York state attorney general and was elected to Congress in 2010. She served one term representing a district that included all of Onondaga County and the northern portion of Cayuga County.
"My life's work has always been in advocacy, health care and public service," she said. "I believe that my time at the CPSC has been the culmination of a lifetime of these experiences and has made the American public safer. I truly look forward to the next chapter of my life and will continue my service to community, country and most importantly my six wonderful children and 18 grandchildren."