Auburn's mayor and city council are among the New York elected officials who signed a letter urging congressional leaders to advance legislation that would address the $12 billion backlog of repairs at national parks.
The letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requests votes on two bills: The Restore Our National Parks and Public Lands Act in the House and the Restore Our Parks Act in the Senate. It was signed by a dozen New York elected leaders, including Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and Auburn city councilors Dia Carabajal, Terry Cuddy, Jimmy Giannettino and Debby McCormick.
While the bills have different names, they both would establish a $6.5 billion fund — $1.3 billion annually for five years — to support maintenance and repair projects at national parks. The repairs would be financed by uncommitted mineral revenues from public lands and waters, according to the text of the legislation.
The Auburn delegation joined more than 400 other local elected officials who signed the letter to McConnell and Pelosi. The leaders, many of whom have national parks in their communities, highlighted the economic impact of the sites.
In 2018, national parks drew 318 million visits and generated more than $40 billion in economic output. The parks supported 329,000 jobs.
You have free articles remaining.
"We are proud neighbors and partners of America's national parks and understand the important roles these places play in protecting and providing access to our natural and cultural heritage," the elected leaders wrote. "We need to repair and maintain these cherished sites, not only for the economic benefits they supply to our communities, but also to keep intact our national park system, which historian Wallace Stegner called 'America's best idea.'"
Auburn is home to the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, which was formally established in 2017. There are other parks in New York, including the Women's Rights National Historical Park in nearby Seneca Falls.
There is nearly $1 billion in deferred maintenance at national parks in New York. The Statue of Liberty needs more than $90 million in repairs.
The bills to address the national park maintenance backlog have many supporters in Congress. The bill is cosponsored by 329 House members — three-quarters of the House of Representatives. Forty-two senators signed on as cosponsors of the Senate bill.