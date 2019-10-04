Dana Balter, a Democratic candidate for Congress, criticized U.S. Rep. John Katko's response to allegations that President Donald Trump sought foreign help to investigate a political rival.
Katko, R-Camillus, opposes the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry that began after reports indicated Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine as he pressed the country's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate.
The White House released a summary of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The memo shows Trump asked for "a favor" after Zelensky mentioned buying U.S.-made anti-tank missiles.
The memo of the call corroborates details about the conversation mentioned in a whistle-blower's complaint about Trump's conduct. A whistle-blower filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community inspector general. The complaint was forwarded to Congress.
In an interview with The Citizen last week, Katko said Trump "has a very different style than I do." He added that he wouldn't have done what Trump did. But he doesn't believe it warrants an impeachment inquiry."
"There's no indication of a clear cut crime here," Katko said. "Let's not forget we're talking about taking out the president of the United States of America, which has never been done before. You better have better evidence than you have right now to do that."
Katko has reiterated his stance during public appearances this week. Balter, D-Syracuse, disagrees with his position and believes he should be scrutinizing the president's behavior.
During a phone interview, Balter said Katko appears to be "acting like Donald Trump's defense attorney" instead of central New York's congressional representative.
You have free articles remaining.
Balter thinks Katko isn't acknowledging what has been publicly reported and confirmed in documents, such as the White House's own memo summarizing Trump's call with Zelensky — that the president solicited foreign interference in a campaign.
Asking for foreign help in a campaign is illegal. The chair of the Federal Election Commission confirmed that this week.
Balter's concern regarding Trump's conduct grew Thursday after the president's comments to reporters at the White House. Trump told the press that China should investigate Biden.
"That action on the part of the president is a violation of his oath of office, it is undermining our national security and it is against the law," Balter said. "For John Katko to not be willing to engage with or acknowledge the substance of this matter, the gravity of this matter, is shocking to me."
Balter supports the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry. She recently urged the House to "move swiftly" with its investigation.
New details have emerged about the Trump administration's contact with Ukraine that could bolster the House Democrats' impeachment case. Text messages reveal that U.S. envoys to Ukraine followed up on Trump's call and pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden.
The new information about attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden is one reason why Balter supports an impeachment inquiry.
"I think that this is an incredibly sad series of events for our country," she said. "But we have to get to the bottom of it and we have to hold the president and anyone around him who is found to have violated their oath office, undermined national security, violated the law, whatever it may be. They all need to be held accountable. This isn't about punishing people. This is about protecting and securing our democracy."