WILLIAMSON — Two of the three Democrats running for the 24th Congressional District seat faced questions about stagnant wages and a proposed universal basic income at a Wayne County forum Wednesday.
At the event sponsored by the Citizens' Response Network of Wayne County, Dana Balter and Roger Misso agreed that the federal minimum wage should be $15 an hour. The existing wage is $7.25 an hour and hasn't been raised in 10 years.
While New York and other states have set higher minimum wage rates, the federal standard hasn't kept pace.
A study by the Economic Policy Institute found CEO pay grew by 940.3% over a 40-year period. During that same time, workers' wages increased by 11.9%. A separate analysis by the AFL-CIO concluded that CEOs earned 287 times more than their workers in 2018.
Balter, D-Syracuse, believes the rise in CEO pay compared to workers' wages is "outrageous."
"It is disgusting the inequality that we have in this country," she added.
That's one reason why Balter supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. She lauded the Democratic-led House of Representatives for passing legislation in July that would set a $15 minimum wage.
Nearly every Republican, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, voted against it. Balter and Misso are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, in 2020.
Balter said Katko voted against the bill because "he doesn't support living wages for workers."
There are other proposals Balter supports to boost wages. She wants a tax structure that would give families in the district greater relief. She's been a critic of the 2017 tax law supported by Katko. She argues that most of the benefits have gone to the wealthy.
Like Balter, Misso endorsed raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He mentioned other measures, such as universal health care, that would help address stagnant wages.
One proposal that set him apart from Balter is a desire to reform federal antitrust laws. Antitrust has been mentioned by Democratic presidential candidates, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, has pushed for breaking up Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet, Google's parent company.
In today's economy, Misso said, there are "fewer and fewer companies with fewer and fewer workers." He urged Democrats to act on antitrust reform because the party is "the party of the little people."
"Breaking up big companies provides more jobs and higher pay," he said.
The candidates also faced a question about the universal basic income. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has advocated for this concept — he refers to his proposal as the "Freedom Dividend" — that would grant a guaranteed monthly income of $1,000 to U.S. citizens ages 18 and up.
Misso acknowledged that it's a "bold" policy proposal, but he doesn't support — at least, not yet — a universal basic income. One concern he has is how it would affect other social insurance programs.
"I'm not ready to give up on this notion that we can't do more for workers to increase wages and productivity," he said.
However, he did say he would be open to changing his position if there's a study and a "credible plan" emerges.
Balter, too, fell short of endorsing a universal basic income. But she finds it interesting because of how it would be a dramatic shift from the country's current policy.
At least one U.S. city — Stockton, California — adopted a universal basic income for its residents. Balter believes that's a great test case and wants to await the results of that before taking a position.
"I think it's worthy of consideration," she said.
Even though the primary election is nine months away and the general election is over 13 months from now, Balter and Misso have already participated in two candidate forums. The first was held in August at Auburn High School.
A third Democrat, Francis Conole, participated in the initial forum. He didn't attend Wednesday's event due to a scheduling conflict.