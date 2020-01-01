{{featured_button_text}}
New York Legislature

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, speaks to members in the Assembly Chamber during opening day of the 2017 legislative session at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Associated Press

Brian Kolb, the top Republican in the New York State Assembly, was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his vehicle in Ontario County. 

Kolb, 67, was driving a 2018 GMC Arcadia when the crash occurred at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 41 in the town of Victor. No one was injured in the wreck. 

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office arrested Kolb and charged him with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over 0.08% and unsafe turn. 

Kolb was processed at Ontario County Jail and released. He is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date. 

In a statement, Kolb called his DWI arrest "a terrible lapse in judgment." He also apologized to his family, friends, colleagues and residents of the 131st Assembly District, which he represents. 

"There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening," he said. "I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret." 

Eleven days before his arrest, Kolb wrote a column urging constituents and New Yorkers to consider alternatives if they are too impaired to drive. In the column, he wrote that "there is no excuse for impaired driving." 

He recommended New Yorkers use taxis, public transportation systems or Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services. 

"Please, use these services, or a sober, reliable designated driver when making your way about town," he wrote. 

One of the reasons Kolb wrote the column: December was National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. 

Kolb, who has served in the state Assembly since 2000, has held the chamber's minority leader post since 2009. His district included parts of Cayuga County until 2013. In 2018, he briefly campaigned for the Republican nomination for governor.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
4
0
0
1

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.