As suicide rates rise among farmers and rural residents, U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko want the federal government to take a greater role in combating the problem.
A bill introduced by Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, would establish a stress management training program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program would provide resources to Farm Service Agency, National Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency employees.
Brindisi and Katko also want to fund a $3 million public service announcement — the product of a proposed partnership between USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services — to raise awareness about farm stress and end the stigma of seeking mental health care in rural areas.
The legislation would require the agriculture secretary to work with state, local and nongovernmental officials to develop best practices for addressing farm mental stress.
A recent report found suicide rates increased in most states and suicide rates among rural residents was higher than those in rural areas.
Katko, citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, said the suicide rate in rural communities is 45% higher than it is in urban areas. Each of the counties in his district, which includes Cayuga County, has a higher suicide rate per 100,000 people than the New York state average.
"Facing isolation and stigma associated with seeking mental health care, farmers often fail to seek out care," said Katko, who co-chairs the Congressional Mental Health Caucus. "We must ensure these families in our region have access to the mental health resources that they need."
There has been growing concern due to the rates of suicide among farmers. The suicides among farmers have been blamed on stress due to economic conditions. There have been more reports of dairy farmers committing suicide as milk prices decline.
Brindisi, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, noted that his district — like Katko's — has a higher rate of suicide than the state average.
"A career in agriculture is a difficult but rewarding life," he said. "Our upstate farmers help feed the world, but unfortunately, many bear incredible burdens. Whether it's low prices, a trade war, or Mother Nature, much of a farmer's bottom line is out of their control, and that uncertainty can add to daily stresses.
"Our bill will help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health in our rural communities and ensure all farmers have better access to mental health care."
The legislation is supported by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat. The Senate bill has been introduced by U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat and farmer.
The bipartisan push has support from several organizations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, said the organization supports raising mental awareness among farmers and providing resources to help farmers cope with stress.
"Times remain tough for many farmers, and it is imperative that agency staff, who are regularly meeting with farmers, know how to identify people who may be struggling and direct them to appropriate help," Fisher said. "In addition, efforts to educate rural communities on mental health issues can provide an opportunity to open a dialogue and reduce the stigma often surrounding it. This support could not only save a farm, it could save a life."