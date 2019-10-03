Former state Sen. John DeFrancisco wanted Bob Antonacci to succeed him when he left office. When a draft redistricting plan was released that omitted the town of Onondaga where Antonacci lives, he objected. His district map was redrawn to include the town.
The revelation is one of several stories shared by DeFrancisco in his book, "Never Say Never: Adventures in NY Politics."
In the book, DeFrancisco praises Antonacci's work ethic. "I thought that he was a fighter and we were on the same side on most issues," DeFrancisco wrote.
As he considered his future, DeFrancisco explained that he thought "for some time" he would like Antonacci, who was serving as Onondaga County comptroller at the time, to succeed him when he decided to retire from the state Senate.
That plan couldn't be executed, though, if Antonacci lived outside the district. In 2011, state lawmakers began to draft new legislative district maps. DeFrancisco knew his district, which was entirely within Onondaga County, would change.
A draft map he reviewed didn't include the town of Onondaga. The town was removed from his district "in order for the numbers to balance for all the senate districts," he wrote.
But he knew Antonacci was an Onondaga resident. If the lines were adopted as proposed, his preferred successor wouldn't be eligible to replace him unless he moved into the new district.
"I objected," DeFrancisco wrote, "since Bob Antonacci lived in the town of Onondaga and I wanted to keep open the possibility that he could run for my seat if he was interested when the time came."
The legislative redistricting committee, known as LATFOR, altered the plan. DeFrancisco wrote that the panel "made adjustments and kept the town of Onondaga in my district."
DeFrancisco, who was elected to the state Senate in 1992, announced in April 2018 that he wouldn't seek re-election. He made the announcement after a brief run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
A few weeks later, Antonacci launched his campaign for the 50th Senate District seat. He quickly won the support of the Onondaga and Cayuga Republican committees. DeFrancisco endorsed him in a mailer sent to voters and the retiring state senator appeared in a television ad supporting Antonacci during the final weeks of the campaign.
Antonacci defeated Democratic candidate John Mannion by a narrow margin. In his book, DeFrancisco said the race "was tighter than I thought it would be."
DeFrancisco's successor may not stay in the state Senate for long. Over the summer, Antonacci announced he will run for state Supreme Court judge this year. He has been endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties.
Antonacci is one of five candidates for three judicial seats. If he's successful, he will resign from the state Senate Jan. 1.