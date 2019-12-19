In the ninth year of the regional councils the state gave to thee, millions of dollars as a top performer awardee.
Central New York won $86.2 million at the annual regional economic development council awards ceremony in Albany Thursday. The grants and tax credits will support 93 projects in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Seventeen of the projects are either based in or include Cayuga County. Two expansion projects — Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius and Tessy Plastics in Auburn — will each receive $5 million in grants and tax credits.
Currier Plastics, an Auburn-based plastics manufacturer, will get a $1.6 million grant and $784,000 in tax credits for its expansion project.
A $500,000 grant was awarded to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to stabilize the streambank along Fillmore Road in the town of Summerhill. The village of Union Springs will get $486,506 for the second phase of the Frontenac Park boat launch. The launch provides access to Cayuga Lake, which has hosted professional fishing tournaments.
Central New York has been a top performer in seven of the nine years of the regional council awards. The region has received nearly $800 million to fund economic development projects in the designated five-county area.
The total doesn't include the $500 million won by the region in the 2015 Upstate Revitalization Initiative, which was part of the regional council awards that year, and other grants for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chairs the 10 regional councils and led the ceremony in Albany Thursday, highlighted the regional council process and how it has aided the state's job growth — there are 8.3 million private-sector jobs, she noted — and in lowering the unemployment rate.
"It is a sign of a comeback and you have all played an exceptional role," she said.
The state awarded $761 million to support nearly 1,000 projects in the 10 economic development regions. There were five top performer winners, which received more state funding, and five regional council awardees.
The Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier received top performer honors.
"For nearly 10 years, the REDC process has been the driving force behind New York state's economic development decisions, and the model is a proven success," said Eric Gertler, acting commissioner of Empire State Development. "As the process enters the next decade, we are seeing the legacy of past projects being completed and excited about the new economic development opportunities our REDCs continue to identify."