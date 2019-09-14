It's been one month since the Child Victims Act's "look-back" window opened to allow past victims of child sexual abuse to pursue civil claims against their attackers.
But advocates have made an observation: A vast majority of the cases have been filed against institutions, such as the Boy Scouts, Catholic Church or schools. Very few claims target individual abusers.
Connie Altamirano and Gary Greenberg, both of whom were sexually abused as children and advocated for the passage of the Child Victims Act, agree that the state should establish a fund to help those who don't have an institution to target or want to avoid the stress of the courtroom experience.
The idea of establishing a fund for victims of child sexual abuse isn't new. Former state Sen. Cathy Young proposed the creation of a $300 million to help child sex abuse survivors. Young's bill was introduced in 2018 and, at the time, was viewed as a compromise.
Young, an Olean Republican, and other GOP senators supported the creation of a fund as an alternative to passing the Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations for civil and criminal child sex abuse cases and included the look-back provision. Some GOP lawmakers didn't support the Child Victims Act, mainly due to the one-year look-back window.
Greenberg launched a political action committee, Fighting for Children, to support candidates for state Senate who pledged to vote for the Child Victims Act. He traveled around the state in 2018 to campaign with candidates who supported the measure.
Many of those candidates, nearly all of whom are Democrats, won their races last year. The Child Victims Act was a priority for the Democratic state Senate, and the bill passed within the first month of the legislative session. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it in February.
Now, Greenberg wants to revisit Young's proposal. Her bill would've used money from the Manhattan district attorney's asset forfeitures to establish the $300 million fund. The fund would be administered by the state comptroller.
Greenberg thinks a good starting point for a fund would be $100 million. While he supports using asset forfeitures, he also believes public and private entities — including the Catholic Church — should be able to contribute to the fund.
Greenberg believes the fund is necessary because of his observations during the first month of the look-back window opening for civil cases. When he lobbied for the Child Victims Act, he thought the one-year look-back would give all victims the ability to sue their abusers. But based on what he's seen and heard, lawyers are taking the cases that largely target institutions.
That's not a bad thing for those victims, Greenberg acknowledged. But, he noted, most sexual abuse cases happen outside of an institution and involve someone close to the victim, such as a family member or friend.
"We have to do something to correct this problem," Greenberg said in a phone interview.
Altamirano agreed.
"We need to stand for all victims," she said. "We need to do right by all."
Greenberg hopes the state will take action while the look-back window is in effect, but lawmakers aren't scheduled to return to Albany until January. It's possible there could be a special legislative session later this year, but Cuomo and legislative leaders would want to have a clear agenda before calling members of the Assembly and Senate back to the state capital.
There is a precedent for the creation of a victims' fund. New York has a victims' compensation program available through the state Office of Victim Services. Greenberg believes that's a good model for what the state should do to assist child sexual abuse survivors.
"If we don't do something immediately to help all victims, then there's a lot of victims in this state who will not be able to take advantage of the Child Victims Act," he said.