Eleven months after losing re-election, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is back — and she's looking to reclaim her old seat.
Tenney, R-New Hartford, launched her bid for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Congressional District with the release of a nearly two-minute video Tuesday. The video highlights her personal background and connections to upstate New York.
She doesn't mention her potential opponent, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi. But she offered a critique of the Utica Democrat in a statement that accompanied the video's release.
"Upstate New York deserves a representative who will fight for their values in Congress, someone who will work to deliver actual results, not resistance," Tenney said. "Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Brindisi and Democrats in Congress are not interested in governing, they simply want to resist the president's agenda."
Tenney joins a field that includes three other Republicans: Stephen Cornwell, George Phillips and Franklin Sager. But she's the favorite to win the GOP nomination.
An attorney and co-owner of Mid-York Press, a small commercial printing business started by her father, Tenney served three times in the state Assembly before being elected to Congress in 2016.
A year ago, she lost her re-election bid to Brindisi. The absentee ballot count decided the race. Brindisi won by 4,473 votes.
The 22nd district covers all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties, plus portions of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga counties.
The race is a top target for Republicans, especially with President Donald Trump on the ballot next year. Trump won the district by 15 points in 2016 — the same year Tenney was elected to Congress.
Tenney touted her relationship with Trump throughout the 2018 campaign. The president visited the Mohawk Valley to support her re-election bid. Members of the Trump family, including the president's on Eric, campaigned with Tenney in the district.
Trump isn't mentioned in Tenney's launch video. She highlights various places in the district, including Binghamton, Cortland, Little Falls and the Mohawk Valley.
At the end of the video, Tenney says that upstate New York "is home."
"And that's worth fighting for," she adds.