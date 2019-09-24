The three Democratic candidates in the 24th Congressional District race support impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.
Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso agree that the impeachment inquiry is necessary. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the process involving six committees would commence.
Pelosi's announcement follows reports and a whistleblower's complaint alleging that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. It was reported late Monday that the Trump administration withheld military aid from Ukraine before the president's conversation with the Ukrainian leader.
Misso, D-Syracuse, first called for Trump's impeachment in May. That was in response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing the investigation into Russian election interference and whether Trump obstructed justice.
With the new revelations about Trump's alleged conduct, Misso reiterated his position that it's "time to impeach the president."
"I say this not out of disdain for Donald Trump, but out of respect for the office of the president and respect for the Constitution of the United States," said Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran. "I say this not out of partisanship, but because our country's national security should always come before the personal interests and political gain of any individual."
After the release of the Mueller report, Balter — a Syracuse Democrat — said she believed the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry of the president.
In a statement Tuesday, she said Trump "has taken actions that violate our Constitution, are deeply unethical and put our country's national security and democracy at risk." Based on the reports of Trump's communication with Ukraine, she added that it's clear Trump "is actively abusing his power for personal and political gain."
"This president views himself as above the law and it's up to Congress — a co-equal branch of government — to hold the executive in check," Balter said. "The House's decision to move forward with impeachment is the right decision for the American people and our democracy."
Conole, who supported ongoing investigations into Russian interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump, fell short of calling for impeachment hearings. That changed Tuesday.
The Syracuse Democrat and Navy veteran came out in favor of an impeachment inquiry.
"My service at the senior levels of the military and intelligence community taught me it is imperative we gather all the evidence and intelligence possible to ensure the best course of action — a path I have called for repeatedly," said Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran.
"Now, with White House officials' continued refusal to follow congressional subpoenas and U.S. law in the face of recent allegations of President Trump abusing his power and threatening national security by colluding with a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, as well as the numerous possible instances of obstruction of justice documented in the Russia and corruption investigations, it is clear that the only way for this evidence to come to light in front of the American people is through the impeachment process."
The House of Representatives can bring articles of impeachment against the president for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors," according to the Constitution. To impeach Trump, the House would need a simple majority vote. Democrats hold a majority of seats in the House and at least 175 members have said they support the impeachment proceedings.
If the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-led Senate will hold the trial. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the session. The Senate would need a two-thirds supermajority to convict Trump.
If Trump is convicted, he would be removed from office immediately.