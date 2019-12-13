The three Democrats seeking to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko criticized him for his announcement Friday that he will vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Katko, R-Camillus, said he will vote no on two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. The abuse of power charge stems from Trump soliciting foreign interference in a election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Trump is accused of obstructing Congress by encouraging White House officials to not comply with subpoenas issued by House committees during the impeachment inquiry.
The House Judiciary Committee on Friday voted to advance the two articles of impeachment. The full House is expected to vote on the articles next week.
In a statement, Katko said he studied the arguments in favor and against impeachment, but reached the conclusion that while some of Trump's actions were "wrong and inappropriate," he doesn't believe they were impeachable offenses.
Democratic candidates for Congress criticized Katko for opposing impeachment. Dana Balter, a Democrat who challenged Katko in 2018 and is seeking the party's nomination again in 2020, said the congressman's decision is "shameful."
"Central and western New York deserve a representative with moral courage who will put our democracy and our security first," she said. "Congressman Katko steadfastly refuses to protect us from the president's abuse of power. With this vote, he affirms his loyalty to the president and his betrayal of his constituents and his oath of office."
Roger Misso, who was the first Democrat in the race to support an impeachment inquiry, said Katko's position is "cowardly."
"John Katko told voters that he would be an independent voice for us in Congress," Misso continued. "As he falls in line with the rest of the corrupt charlatans in Washington, he is providing just how shameless of a lie that was."
Francis Conole didn't issue a statement or make new comments after Katko announced his intention to oppose the articles of impeachment. His campaign referred to its statement earlier in the week urging Katko to support impeachment.
Conole, who announced his support of the impeachment inquiry in September, backed House Democrats this week when they decided to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.
"No one is above the law, including the president," Conole said. "President Trump's actions have been a clear attack on our national security, our democracy and our American values."
The House is expected to pass both articles of impeachment next week. When that occurs, Trump will become the third president to be impeached. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the others.
A trial will be held in the Senate. To convict and remove Trump from office, a two-thirds supermajority is needed. That's unlikely to happen in the Republican-controlled Senate. Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate.
