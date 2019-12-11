The three Democrats in the 24th Congressional District agree: President Donald Trump should be impeached — and Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko should support holding the president accountable.
In interviews or statements provided to The Citizen, Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso said they support the two articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats Tuesday.
Trump is charged with abuse of power for soliciting interference from a foreign government in an election by withholding military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to get the country to investigate Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. House Democrats also charged him with obstruction of Congress because of Trump's actions to prevent executive branch agencies from complying with congressional subpoenas for information and witness testimony.
Balter, D-Syracuse, believes the House has presented a strong case for impeachment. When the House launched the impeachment inquiry in September, she supported that decision.
"The president is still, as the impeachment process moves forward, engaged in this behavior," she said. "It has to be stopped and he has to be held accountable."
Misso, D-Syracuse, was the first candidate in the 24th district race to support impeachment. He took that position shortly after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report recapping the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.
While Misso and others believed there could've been articles of impeachment brought against Trump based on information detailed in the Mueller report, the two articles introduced by the House stem from Trump's interactions with Ukraine.
With the release of articles of impeachment, Misso lauded House Democrats for "honoring our Constitution and democratic process."
"There is no question that President Trump abused his power and obstructed justice," he said.
Conole, D-Syracuse, agrees with the other Democratic candidates. After reports of Trump's exchange with Ukraine and a whistleblower's complaint became public, he endorsed the impeachment inquiry of Trump.
After House leaders announced the introduction of articles of impeachment, Conole said he supports their decision.
"No one is above the law, including the president," Conole said. "President Trump's actions have been a clear attack on our national security, our democracy, and our American values."
You have free articles remaining.
The candidates also agree that Katko, R-Camillus, should vote for the two articles of impeachment.
So far, Katko hasn't announced his position on the two articles of impeachments and whether he'll support or oppose them. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment this week. A full House vote is expected before the holiday break.
In prior interviews, Katko has criticized the impeachment inquiry. While he has acknowledged that some of Trump's actions were wrong, he doesn't believe he's committed impeachable offenses.
At a press conference in November, Katko said he hadn't reached a conclusion on impeachment, but repeated his criticisms of the process.
Conole thinks Katko should honor his oath of office and support impeachment.
"Instead of just using his former title of federal prosecutor for promotional campaign materials, I call on Representative John Katko to look at the facts of this case and fulfill the oath we both have taken to support and defend the Constitution," he said.
Balter echoed that sentiment. She believes that if Katko is serious about the oath he's taken, then he should support impeachment.
"The evidence of Donald Trump's abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is not in dispute," she added.
Misso accused Katko of misleading central New Yorkers on impeachment. He argued that the Republican congressman's stance on the issue is one reason why he should be unseated in 2020.
"After six years in office, it's time for something different," Misso said.
If at least one of the articles pass, Trump will be the third president impeached by the House in U.S. history. President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, while President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. Both faced trials in the Senate, but weren't convicted.