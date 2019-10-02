Three of the largest priority projects recommended by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council are in the Auburn area.
The council released an annual progress report with its priority project list for the ninth round of the program. The largest of the Cayuga County-area projects is Cayuga Milk Ingredients' "Project Eagle."
Cayuga Milk Ingredients is seeking $6 million in state funding to support its $89 million project. The Aurelius-based milk processor wants to install an evaporator, feed system and UHT/aseptic bottling line, according to the council's report.
It wasn't disclosed how many jobs the project will create, but Tracy Verrier — executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and one of the county's representatives on the council — said there will be "some job commitments" with the project.
Cayuga Milk Ingredients opened in 2014. When it was constructed, the company received $4 million in state funding to complement its $100 million investment.
"We're excited to see them grow here," Verrier said. "It's an important economic driver for our community and an important asset for the dairy farms in the area."
Currier Plastics in Auburn is also planning to expand its operations. The manufacturer applied for $2.5 million in state aid to support its $16.4 million project.
The expansion plan includes a building for manufacturing and warehouse space. The state support will also help purchase equipment for the plant.
The company plans to add 32 new jobs with its medical market expansion. According to the progress report, Currier "has completed assessments in various medical market segments that showed strong indication that our value proposition are of significant value to medical applications."
You have free articles remaining.
Currier applied for and received nearly $2 million in 2017 to support a similar project to help it expand in the medical market.
"They keep getting bigger and bigger," Verrier said.
Rounding out the list of Cayuga County-area applicants is Tessy Plastics, which applied for $4 million in funding to support its $20 million expansion.
Tessy is expanding cleanrooms at its facilities in Elbridge and Skaneateles. The cleanrooms will be used to manufacture surgical components for medical devices, according to a news release from the company.
The regional council endorsed 30 priority projects in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. If approved, the state would provide more than $20.9 million to support the projects. A bulk of the funding — over $287.3 million — would come from private and other sources.
The projects would create 586 new jobs and allow companies to retain 5,476 positions.
The state will hold a ceremony later this year — likely in December — to announce the winners of the latest regional council awards competition. The state recognizes five of the 10 regional councils as top performers. The winning regions are usually awarded more funding for priority and other projects.