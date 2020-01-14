CNY GOP chair: Focus on winning NY Senate seat in November, not special election

If there is a special election to fill the state Senate vacated by Bob Antonacci, it's possible Republicans won't field a candidate in the race.

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen Tuesday that the party's focus is to win the 50th Senate District seat in November, not in a potential special election.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in November that it's his "inclination" to call a special election to fill the vacancy. It's possible he would schedule the special election for April 28 — the same day as the New York presidential primary.

If the special election occurs at the same time as the presidential primary, Dadey said that would be a concern for Republicans. President Donald Trump, a Republican, won't face significant opposition for the nomination. The competitive contest is on the Democratic side, which has three candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — polling in double digits.

"Given the way the presidential field is shaking out, the only people that are going to show up on the presidential primary day are Democrats who want to vote for the candidate of their choice for president," said Dadey, who added that it would give Democrats an "unfair advantage."