For the second consecutive quarter, Francis Conole was the top fundraiser among Democratic candidates in the 24th Congressional District race.
Conole, D-Syracuse, raised $157,554 from July 1 through Sept. 30. He received $154,934 from individual donors and $2,620 from political committees.
Since entering the congressional race in April, Conole has received $383,925. He has $184,549 cash on hand, according to his latest financial report.
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, believes the Syracuse Democrat is the front-runner for the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
"This continued unprecedented success proves momentum is building and people believe Francis' exemplary qualifications defending our country, deep roots in the community and mission to put the people of central New York first, makes Francis Conole the right candidate to unseat John Katko and represent the people of New York's 24th district," Van Nuys said.
The notable donors to Conole's campaign include Adam and Kim Weitsman, each of whom donated $5,600 — the maximum amount allowed for the primary and general elections. FlipNY24, a group that formed to defeat Katko, gave $2,020. William Allyn, the former CEO of Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls, contributed $1,000. Anne Messenger, who briefly ran for Congress in 2018, donated $500.
Through two fundraising quarters, Conole had a larger haul than Dana Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018. Balter, D-Syracuse, raised $115,234 in the third quarter after collecting $186,616 in donations during the previous quarter. She has raised $302,910 — $81,000 less than Conole.
Balter's campaign spent $120,382 in the quarter and has $133,230 cash on hand.
In the most recent quarter, Balter raised $112,534 from individuals and $2,700 from political action committees and other groups. One of her top donors was Elect Democratic Women, a PAC formed by Democratic women members of Congress. The PAC gave $2,500 to her campaign.
Balter returned $11,114.96 to her campaign after the Federal Election Commission found she violated rules prohibiting candidates from accepting a salary before the filing deadline for the primary election. She received $6,719.76 in salary payments during the second fundraising quarter. She was paid an additional $4,395.20 in the third quarter before the FEC notified her campaign of the violation.
Roger Misso, who raised $167,406 in his first fundraising quarter, raked in $89,420 — all but $200 of which came from individual donors. His campaign spent $107,595 and he has $85,108 cash on hand.
|NY-24
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|TOTAL
|John Katko (R)
|$284,939.05
|$521,641.95
|$375,468.69
|$1,182,049.69
|Francis Conole (D)
|-
|$226,371.31
|$157,554.45
|$383,925.76
|Dana Balter (D)
|$1,059.48
|$186,616.51
|$115,234.55
|$302,910.54
|Roger Misso (D)
|-
|$167,406.09
|$89,420
|$256,826.09
The notable donors to Misso's campaign included Craigslist founder Craig Newmark, who gave $75, and Syracuse attorney Steve Williams, who donated $300. Williams ran for Congress in 2016.
After the local elections conclude in November, Democrats in central New York will consider whether Balter, Conole or Misso should be the nominee against Katko, who is seeking a fourth term.
The Democratic committees in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne counties will designate a candidate in the race, but a primary election is likely. The primary election would be held on June 23, 2020.
The 24th district race is a top priority for Democrats, who have identified Katko as a target for defeat in 2020.