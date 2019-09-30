U.S. Rep. John Katko is being criticized by one of his potential Democratic challengers for a tax increase on surviving family members of fallen military service members — also known as "Gold Star" families. But Katko's campaign says he supported a bill earlier this year that would fix the problem.
The issue is a provision in the federal tax law Katko supported in 2017. The measure changed how survivor benefits paid to children are taxed. Families receiving the benefits often have the payments directed to children in order to keep veterans' benefits.
With the change in the law, the survivors' benefits paid to children are now considered unearned income for tax purposes. This has resulted in Gold Star families facing higher tax bills. One family told ABC News that the tax payments increased from over $1,000 to $4,500.
Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole released a statement Sunday, which was Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, to blast the tax hike and Katko's support of the law.
Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran and former defense policy adviser at the Pentagon, said it's "unconscionable" that Katko would support the legislation that "raised taxes on survivor benefits for the children of our fallen soldiers."
"I personally know and have spoken with Gold Star families who, in addition to the emotional pain, are now having to deal with the damaging financial impact of this heartless piece of legislation," Conole, D-Syracuse, said.
You have free articles remaining.
He continued, "And even worse — nearly two years after passage of that bill, Washington has still been unable to come together to fix this problem and provide relief for the countless working families affected. It doesn't get any more broken than that."
Conole also accused Katko of "not standing up for our Gold Star families," but Katko's campaign noted that the congressman supported a proposed fix earlier this year.
The House voted on a bill in May that contained a provision to address the tax increases on Gold Star families. The vote was 417-3. The roll call tally shows Katko voted for the legislation.
A fix has faced legislative hurdles because of disagreements between the House and Senate. The Senate passed its own bill that the House hasn't considered. The House opted to include the provision in a larger retirement savings bill. But that measure hasn't been voted on by the Senate.
Conole is one of three Democrats vying for the party's nomination to challenge Katko in the 2020 election. Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, and Roger Misso are the other Democrats in the field.
Katko, who was elected to Congress in 2014 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018, is seeking a fourth term representing central New York in the House.