Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 11 New York counties, including Cayuga, after flooding and high winds caused damage and power outages late Thursday and early Friday.
Cuomo made the announcement at a cabinet meeting Friday in Albany. State agency employees and resources will be deployed to counties affected by the storm. The state will deploy 200 National Guard soldiers to assist with the response.
The other counties covered by the declaration are Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Warren.
"Many of these situations are still ongoing," Cuomo said. "There's going to be a lot of debris to clean up afterwards. Many of the homes are going to be uninhabitable."
High winds caused power outages in several counties across New York. Cuomo's office reported that the storm left more than 241,000 businesses and residential buildings without power at one point.
There were nearly 300 NYSEG customers without power in Cayuga County early Friday.
While the high winds subsided by Friday afternoon, flooding remains a concern in several counties. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, who issued a travel advisory for several hours Friday, reported there was flooding in Locke and Moravia. He said the Owasco Inlet crested at about 3 a.m.
In the Mohawk Valley region, there have been multiple reports of flooding. More than five inches of rain fell in Hamilton and Herkimer counties. There was nearly four inches of rain in Oneida County.
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is deploying equipment, including pumps, to counties dealing with flooding.
Cuomo visited Herkimer County early Friday to survey the flood damage. While there, he witnessed a swift water rescue of a family whose home was in danger of being swept away.
"Think of all the things that have to happen to get to that point," Cuomo said. "You had to have the state police there. You had to have the swift water rescue team. You had to coordinate with the local police. You had to have all the trucks in place. Everything had to be lined up — ambulance had to be there — and they did an extraordinary job all through the night and all through this morning."
While the storm is winding down, Cuomo advised New Yorkers in the affected counties to exercise caution when driving. He noted there are multiple roads closed due to flooding.