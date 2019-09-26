New Yorkers will have a longer period to change their party affiliation before a primary election — a move that could help voters eager to cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary next year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation that gives voters until Feb. 14 to change their party affiliation. Any changes made on or before that day will take effect immediately and allow voters to cast ballots in their party's primary elections.
New York's presidential primary election will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The congressional, state and local primary is Tuesday, June 23.
Before Cuomo approved the change, voters would need to change their party affiliation in October of the previous calendar year — several months before the primary elections occur. If you changed your party affiliation after the deadline, it wouldn't take effect until after the next general election.
"This measure will make it easier for New Yorkers to have their voices heard in presidential, congressional and state primaries, which builds upon the many reforms we've made to strengthen New York's election system and increase voter access once and for all," Cuomo said.
Cuomo received praised for signing the legislation. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, tweeted that the change is an "essential step forward."
You have free articles remaining.
Sanders lauded New York-based groups that advocated for altering the deadline.
"For too long, New York has had one of the worst barriers to primary voter registration, which I have long sought to rectify," Sanders tweeted.
The deadline to change political affiliation was criticized in 2016 ahead of the Democratic presidential primary in New York. Supporters of Sanders complained that they missed the date to change their registration. Because New York is a closed primary state, you must be a member of a political party to cast a ballot in its primary election.
State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, one of the bill's sponsors, said the measure is a "voter-friendly reform."
"With the change we're enacting today, we're significantly diminishing an obstacle that has prevented many New Yorkers from joining the party of their choice and participating in our primary elections," Kavanagh said.