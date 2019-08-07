The state's plan to invest up to $300 million to bolster infrastructure along Lake Ontario will include help for residents whose homes have been damaged by flooding.
The Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative announced up to $20 million will be available through the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal's Residential Home Repair Program.
During a radio interview Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo explained that local governments could seek funding from the state on behalf of homeowners. The commission is asking local governments to pitch projects that the funding would support.
"So single homeowner, a single-family houseowner could go to their local town, say this is the situation, this is what happened, this is the damage," Cuomo said. "That local town then would bring that project forward."
The funding for homeowners was a highlight of the initiative's progress update released by the governor's office Wednesday. In a letter, the panel's co-chairs — Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky — said two plannings have been held in each of the five regions affected by flooding. Two more meetings will be held by the end of September, the co-chairs said.
Hundreds of project ideas have been floated during the process. State officials are examining the economic and resiliency benefits of the projects, according to the letter.
"We are estimating awards of approximately up to $15 million for qualifying projects per county and additional funding of up to $160 million in total for regionally significant large-scale economic development and resiliency projects," Seggos and Zemsky wrote.
While the commission continues its work to develop and support projects that would benefit the shoreline, the state aims to boost tourism along the lake and St. Lawrence River during the last full month of summer.
There is an I LOVE NY advertising campaign — television commercials are airing across the state — and free fishing is being offered on the lake. Camping fees at state parks along the lake and river have been reduced.