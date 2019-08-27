Unable to attend the Auburn or Cayuga County industrial development agency meetings? You will soon have the option of watching the gatherings online.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed a bill requiring industrial development agencies to stream open meetings and public hearings online. The IDAs will be required to post the video recordings on their websites for at least five years.
The measure received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. The state Assembly passed the bill by a 145-3 vote in March. In April, the state Senate approved it by a 50-10 vote.
Supporters of the law believe it will help accommodate New Yorkers who can't attend IDA meetings.
"This new measure will help foster civic engagement and get more residents involved in the meetings and hearings that will ultimately have a huge impact on the future of their communities," Cuomo said in a statement.
Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, who sponsored the bill in her chamber, added that other government agencies are streaming meetings to give residents an option to participate in the process.
"This legislation will drive economic development while ensuring transparency and engagement with the local community," she said.
The law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, which gives the Auburn and Cayuga County industrial development agencies time to plan for how to comply.
Tracy Verrier, executive director of the local IDAs, said the agencies plan to discuss their options at upcoming meetings. There are platforms that would be more expensive for the agencies, or they could use Facebook Live, YouTube or other low-cost options.
For now, the financial impact is unknown. Verrier didn't rule out the need for the agencies to establish a budget to stream meetings and post the recordings online.
There are some concerns about the new law. Verrier said the IDAs would have to ensure that executive sessions — portions of meetings that usually feature a discussion of sensitive matters — aren't broadcast online. She also thinks board members may not be as "free in their speech" if they're being recorded.
"That's not to say it's a bad thing," she said. "At the end of the day, our meetings will play out in a pretty similar fashion to the way they are now."