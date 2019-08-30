Flags on New York state government buildings will fly at half-staff in honor of former Cayuga County Undersheriff Stephen McLoud, who died Thursday from an illness related to his service at the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 attacks.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed flags to fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2 until McLoud's internment.
"McLoud was a dedicated public servant and hero who ultimately sacrificed his life helping our city, state and nation recover at ground zero following the September 11 terrorist attacks," Cuomo said.
The governor continued, "His selfless service embodies the heroism and bravery exhibited by all first responders who answered the call to serve following that fateful day, and I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor his memory. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to (McLoud's) friends and family. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice."
McLoud, 59, served 23 years with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and more than two decades as a member of the Weedsport Fire Department. He was chief criminal investigator for the sheriff's office when he assisted in the search and recovery after the 9/11 attacks.
In 2003, he was named undersheriff and served in that role until his retirement in December 2006.
McLoud is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements haven't been finalized.