Beginning next year, there will be a lower threshold for New Yorkers to be charged with drunk hunting.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed legislation that would reduce the blood alcohol content needed to be charged with hunting while intoxicated from 0.10% to 0.08%.
The law, which will take effect Sept. 1, 2020, brings the hunting while intoxicated standard in line with driving and boating while intoxicated. Since 2002, you can be charged with DWI in New York if you have a blood alcohol level of 0.08%. The same level has been in place for drunk boating since 2003.
Supporters of the bill noted there have been studies that show the amount of alcohol a person consumes can lead to "substantially impaired motor skills, perception and judgment."
"If you're too drunk to drive a car or a boat, then you're too drunk to pick up a gun and go hunting," said state Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Long Island Democrat who sponsored the measure. "This is a common sense measure that corrects the law so that the standard for intoxication is the same whether you're driving, boating or hunting."
The legislation passed by a 147-1 vote in the state Assembly. The state Senate approved it by a 55-6 margin.
The bill's memo explains that other states have changed laws to establish 0.08% as the blood alcohol level for hunting while intoxicated charges. Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire and West Virginia lowered the threshold for drunk hunting. Other states, including neighboring Pennsylvania, have pursued similar legislation.
States that adopted the measure argue it's needed to ensure hunter safety and it brings the standard in line with the blood alcohol level for drunk driving charges.
"If you're too drunk to go hunting, you're not only risking your own safety, but you're putting everyone else around you in harm's way," Kaplan said. "This new law just makes sense to protect New Yorkers from a dangerous accident with a gun."