A bill that aims to protect call center jobs in New York has been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The legislation, which takes effect June 30, will require the state Department of Labor to maintain a list of call centers that move from New York to another country. The list will be available on the department's website and will feature the names of companies that moved a call center to another country or cut employment by at least 30%.
Companies that outsource call center jobs will face penalties, including the repayment of grants and loans the state provided within a five-year period, and will be banned for five years from receiving additional state benefits.
More than 40,000 call center jobs have moved from New York to other locations since 2006. AT&T closed a call center in the Syracuse area that employed 150 people. Verizon slashed 850 jobs by eliminating two New York call centers.
"As technology advances, more and more call centers are sending jobs overseas, leaving employees scrambling to find work to support themselves and their families," Cuomo said in a statement. "This legislation will protect New York's call center workers by putting in place serious financial disincentives for employers who move jobs out of New York."
The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal. It received bipartisan support in the state Legislature. The Assembly approved it by a 130-18 vote. It cleared the Senate by a 58-3 margin.
Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, introduced the bill in 2012. However, it didn't advance in the Senate.
With Cuomo's signature, Kennedy hopes the new law sends a message that New York expects results when providing state assistance for call centers. He also lauded Communications Workers of America for the union's role in supporting the legislation.
"As the lead sponsor of this bill for years, I've been proud to stand with CWA leadership and our brothers and sisters in labor to ensure New York taxpayers are not left footing the bill when corporations outsource jobs overseas after exploiting state contracts and incentives," Kennedy said.