A bill championed by a child sexual abuse survivor-turned-advocate has been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The legislation known as "Erin's Law," which is named for Erin Merryn, requires New York schools to provide child sexual abuse prevention instruction to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The state education commissioner will establish regulations for the age-appropriate lessons.
The law will take effect July 1, 2020 prior to the 2020-21 school year.
The state Legislature passed Erin's Law in June. It wasn't delivered to Cuomo until Wednesday. Merryn and Gary Greenberg, an advocate who successfully campaigned for passage of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, wanted a public signing event.
There wasn't a ceremony. Cuomo's office announced the governor signed the legislation in a news release sent to reporters Thursday afternoon.
"By requiring schools to teach kids how to recognize and ultimately thwart this heinous behavior, we are giving our most vulnerable New Yorkers a voice and empowering them to protect themselves," Cuomo said in a statement.
New York is the 37th state to adopt Erin's Law. Merryn, who was sexually abused as a child, first visited New York in 2011 to lobby for the legislation bearing her name. At the time, a couple of states passed Erin's Law.
While Merryn received support for her efforts, Erin's Law didn't advance in the state Legislature. The state Senate approved the measure, but it didn't receive a vote in the Assembly.
Merryn returned to Albany in March for meetings with lawmakers. Greenberg was with her for those sessions.
In meetings with legislators and interviews with the press, Merryn highlighted the benefits of Erin's Law. She explained there have been children in at least three states where Erin's Law is in effect that have reported their abuse after participating in the mandated lessons.
Erin's Law gained momentum in New York. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who revealed during the Child Victims Act debate that she is a child sex abuse survivor, carried the bill in the Senate. Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was the bill sponsor in his chamber.
The Assembly passed the bill by a 143-1 vote. In the state Senate, it received unanimous support — 61-0.
Biaggi, a Democrat, thinks the adoption of Erin's Law is "long overdue." In a statement, she praised Merryn for her "never-ending commitment to bringing safety to youth across the nation."
"For years lawmakers and advocates for our children's access to critical preventative resources to stop childhood sexual abuse, and today that battle is finally won," she said.