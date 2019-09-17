A new Siena College poll found most New Yorkers are opposed to a plan that would require drivers to pay a $25 fee to replace their license plates.
The problem? Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says that's old news.
The poll found 60% of the 798 registered voters surveyed oppose a mandate that would force drivers to replace plates that are at least 10 years old. Three-quarters of voters said it's "unfair" that the state would charge a $25 fee for the replacement plates.
"Bottom line message from voters to state: NO2PL8FEE," Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said.
But Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi says the information used by the polling institute is "outdated." He referred to a statement by state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder, who announced the winning license plate design after an online survey was held in late August and early September.
In that statement, Schroeder said he would work with state lawmakers to "establish a cost-effective system to distribute the new plates."
Azzopardi on Tuesday clarified that the Cuomo administration isn't advancing the original license replacement program.
"[W]e have committed to working with the legislature to create a plan that ensures plates are readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems and creates a process where plates older than 10 years are inspected and, if still readable, can be kept," he said.
Cuomo announced in August that the winning design in an online survey would become the state's new official license plate in April 2020. It would replace the Empire blue and white plates, and the Empire blue and gold plates would no longer be issued.
The winning design, which received nearly 50% of the vote, contains images of Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline.
However, county clerks and other elected officials criticized Cuomo's original license plate replacement plan because of the mandate and the $25 fee. Some clerks called it an "unnecessary money grab" by the state, and state legislators pushed for a lower fee.
Cuomo has said that the primary concern with the license plates is whether they're readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems. In 2020, the state plans to install cashless tolling across the entire Thruway system.