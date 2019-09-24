New York's angler-in-chief is dangling the bait.
With National Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers will be able to fish for free without a license.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is held on the fourth Saturday of September. Cuomo, an avid fisherman, issued a proclamation declaring Saturday as Hunting and Fishing Day in New York.
"Fishing and hunting are longstanding traditions in New York, with some of the best opportunities anywhere, and our state's active sporting community is a very important partner in ongoing conservation efforts," Cuomo said in a statement.
There are a handful of state-sponsored events planned for National Hunting and Fishing Day. The Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Oswego County will host an open house and family day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include tours of the hatchery, a viewing deck to observe migrating salmon, fishing demonstrations and a laser shooting range.
The Department of Environmental Conservation will hold its youth pheasant hunt over the weekend in eastern and northern New York. And from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Lake State Park, the DEC and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host the Women's Fishing Expo.
Cuomo's office highlighted the economic impact of fishing and hunting in New York. Anglers and hunters spend $4.9 billion, which supports more than 56,000 jobs and generates $623 million in state and local taxes.
The fees associated with fishing and hunting licenses also support environmental conservation efforts. The purchase of licenses generates an estimated $75 million for fish and wildlife conservation, according to the governor's office.
"Hunting and fishing are cherished outdoor pursuits in New York," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Governor Cuomo officially proclaimed Sept. 28, 2019, as Hunting and Fishing Day in the state, recognizing our rich heritage of hunting and fishing, and DEC is proud to work with our partners to offer exciting opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages to get outside this weekend."