The first 2020 State of the State proposal announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo would prevent people who commit "serious offenses" in other states from obtaining a gun license in New York.
The state has a prohibition in place if individuals commit serious offenses, such as illegally possessing a firearm, drug-related crimes, certain sex crimes or stalking. But New York's ban doesn't apply to offenses committed in other states.
That would change under Cuomo's proposal. He wants to amend the state penal law to prevent people who commit similar offenses in other states from owning a gun in New York.
Cuomo, who announced the plan Sunday, said it will prevent dangerous people from gaining possession of guns.
"Gun violence in this country is a crisis. The cause is clear: spineless politicians in Washington who refuse to stand up to the NRA and pass common-sense reforms," Cuomo said. "The solution is also clear: New York's strongest-in-the-nation gun laws which have made us the safest big state in the country."
He continued, "But until the federal government acts, states with weak gun laws will continue to endanger New Yorkers at home, and I will not tolerate it."
The proposal would complement existing state laws, such as the SAFE Act — a 2013 gun safety measure that Cuomo advocated for in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Saturday marked seven years since the shooting, which killed 20 students and six teachers.
Since the SAFE Act, Cuomo has pushed for additional gun laws. In February, he signed a law that establishes a "red flag" procedure for temporarily removing guns from people who are a risk to themselves or others.
There were other proposals adopted this year. Cuomo signed a bill that bans most school employees, including teachers, from possessing guns on school grounds. He also approved legislation that extends the background check waiting period to 30 days for individuals who weren't immediately approved to buy a firearm.
Other actions taken by the state include bans on bump stocks and undetectable guns, expanded gun storage requirements and regulations for gun buyback programs.
Cuomo has criticized the federal government for failing to act after mass shootings. While there have been conversations about additional gun safety measures in Congress, some proposals have failed to advance.
The House of Representatives passed bills to expand background checks, but the measures haven't been considered by the Senate.
The Trump administration did act to ban bump stocks in 2018. The ban took effect this year. And while there have been several "red flag" proposals introduced in Congress — an idea President Donald Trump has supported in the past — none of the bills have received the support of both houses.
"I'm proud that New York continues to show the country that we don't have to live like this — that we can and will end gun violence," Cuomo said.
Cuomo will deliver his State of the State address Jan. 8 in Albany. It will be his 10th State of the State as governor.