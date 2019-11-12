A day after directing state agencies to investigate racist graffiti found at Syracuse University, Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited central New York and said there is "zero tolerance" for hateful messages in New York.
The Daily Orange, Syracuse University's student newspaper, reported that the N-word was written in multiple spots inside a sixth-floor bathroom at Day Hall, an on-campus residence building. A slur directed as Asian Americans was written on a fourth-floor bulletin board, according to the publication.
Cuomo directed the New York State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force and the state Division of Human Rights to investigate the racist graffiti. Syracuse University already launched an inquiry to determine who wrote the messages found in the residence hall.
During an unrelated event at Syracuse Hancock International Airport Tuesday morning, Cuomo acknowledged that it's a "divisive time" in the U.S., but he believes New York is different.
"Not in New York — that has to be our credo. Not in New York. Zero tolerance," Cuomo said. "And the compact as New Yorkers is I will stand up for you and for your rights, and you will stand up for me and my rights. We stand up one for the other. I will not allow anyone to be attacked by race, by color, by creed, by sexual orientation. And in return, I don't expect to be attacked by anyone."
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud provided an update on the investigation Tuesday. He repeated what Robert Hradsky, the school's vice president for the student experience, shared Monday — that the graffiti was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Department of Public Safety is partnering with the Syracuse Police Department to investigate the incident. Evidence has been collected and students have been interviewed, Syverud said.
"DPS has followed several leads and continues to work aggressively to find the individual or individuals responsible," Syverud wrote in a letter to faculty, staff and students. "Additionally, the New York State Police's Hate Crimes Task Force has offered its support and we are collaborating to make full use of its resources."
Three university officials — Marianne Thomson, dean of students; Keith Alford, chief diversity and inclusion officer; and Bobby Maldonado, chief of the DPS — met with students living in Day Hall. Syverud said students expressed concerns and "sought action and support." There are more meetings planned to hear from students.
The incident attracted Cuomo's attention. He has directed the Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate similar incidents across the state. He urged the university to "take it seriously."
"It's not just a comment in Syracuse, anywhere, anytime anyone is discriminated against, anywhere hate rears its ugly head, we are going to stand up and we are going to condemn it," he said.