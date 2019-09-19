WILLIAMSON — Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter said her campaign was unaware of a rule prohibiting her from accepting a salary until later in the election cycle, but they acted quickly to address the violation.
Balter commented on the matter after an attendee at a candidates forum in Wayne County asked her how she will handle criticism from opponents, namely Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
The Federal Election Commission informed Balter's campaign of the violation in August. The Syracuse Democrat received five salary payments totaling $6,719.76 during the second quarter, which ran from April 1 through June 30.
Under FEC rules, candidates aren't allowed to accept a salary until after the filing deadline for the primary election. For New York congressional candidates, the deadline is in early April 2020.
Balter agreed with the attendee that Katko, R-Camillus, "will definitely bring it up" if she is the Democratic nominee in 2020. However, she said her campaign addressed the violation with integrity.
"It was a mistake," she said. "We were unaware of the rule that said salary can't be taken before the ballot access deadline. We have a compliance firm, as the name suggests, that makes sure we're in compliance with all the rules. They made a mistake."
The compliance firm, Blue Wave Political Partners, received $4,250 from the campaign for "compliance consulting," according to the Friends of Dana Balter July quarterly filing.
Jay Petterson, a partner at Blue Wave, is Balter's campaign treasurer. On behalf of the campaign, Petterson responded to the FEC's letter notifying them of the violation. He wrote that the violation was an "inadvertent error."
You have free articles remaining.
"Upon receipt of your letter, the (campaign) sought reimbursement for all such payments made, and the reimbursement will be completed by September 30, 2019," Petterson wrote.
The campaign also amended its July filing to note that the salary payments will be reimbursed.
Because the salary payments came before the primary election filing deadline, it's considered a personal use of campaign funds that's prohibited by the FEC. Petterson explained that none of the payments "were intended to constitute a personal use."
Although it's unlikely, the FEC could pursue legal action against the campaign. Petterson asked for the commission to not take further action.
At the forum Wednesday, Balter reiterated that her campaign worked quickly to address the violation. They consulted with a campaign finance attorney to resolve the oversight.
"The money is being repaid to the campaign," she said. "It was an honest mistake."
Balter is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District. She was the party's nominee in 2018 and lost to Katko by five percentage points.