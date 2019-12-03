Dana Balter will join The Citizen's Robert Harding for a Facebook Live interview at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Balter, a Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat, will answer questions for more than 30 minutes. Readers can submit questions to robert.harding@lee.net.
The interview will be streamed live on The Citizen's Facebook page at facebook.com/auburncitizen. The video will be posted on auburnpub.com after the interview concludes.