Candidate Forum 8.JPG

Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter speaks at the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP and Indivisible Cayuga candidates forum at Auburn High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Dana Balter will join The Citizen's Robert Harding for a Facebook Live interview at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. 

Balter, a Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat, will answer questions for more than 30 minutes. Readers can submit questions to robert.harding@lee.net

The interview will be streamed live on The Citizen's Facebook page at facebook.com/auburncitizen. The video will be posted on auburnpub.com after the interview concludes. 

