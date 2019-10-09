The 2020 primary election is eight months away and the general is over a year from now, but Democratic congressional contender Dana Balter will be touring the 24th district to support candidates for local offices.
Balter, D-Syracuse, announced a four-county swing that will include days of action and campaign rallies. The events will be held over the next two weekends before the start of early voting, which begins Saturday, Oct. 26.
The tour will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, in Onondaga County. Balter will speak at a rally supporting several local candidates. The speakers include Tony Malavenda, a Democrat running for Onondaga County executive; Chuck Keller, the Democratic candidate for Onondaga County district attorney; and Marty Masterpole, who's running for Onondaga County comptroller.
Two candidates for Onondaga County Legislature — Jessica Bumpus and Nodesia Hernandez — are also scheduled to speak.
At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Balter will join Democratic candidates in Macedon, Wayne County for a day of action. Two of the candidates — Jim Byron and Debbi Napolitano — are running for seats on the Macedon town council. Jim Switzer is running for Ontario town supervisor.
Balter's tour resumes next weekend with stops in Cayuga and Oswego counties. She will hold a day of action and rally at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Auburn. The speaking list hasn't been finalized, but local candidates will attend.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Balter will join Dan Farfaglia and Dennis Merlino in Fulton. Farfaglia, an Oswego County legislator, is running for mayor of Fulton. Merlino is seeking another term as a Fulton city councilor.
The Democrats running for Congress in 2020 have been active in supporting local candidates in each of the district's four counties. Balter, along with Francis Conole and Roger Misso, regularly attend events supporting the candidates and local party committees.
Balter's campaign said she's raised thousands of dollars to support local Democratic candidates and she's recruited volunteers to assist them.
"My campaign is not about just one election — it's about creating a last grassroots movement for positive change across central and western New York," Balter said. "Change begins at the local level and that's why I'm proud to be focused on winning these local races this November."
There are local races at the city, county and town level across the 24th district. In Cayuga County, there are races for Auburn mayor, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature.