After reading details of the July call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter renewed her support of an impeachment inquiry.
Balter, D-Syracuse, released a new statement Wednesday hours after the White House released a declassified memo summarizing Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The five-page document reveals that Trump did urge Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic contender for president. Biden's son, Hunter, had business dealings in Ukraine.
Trump also said during the call that Rudy Giuliani, the ex-New York City mayor who now serves as the president's attorney, and Attorney General Bill Barr would contact Zelenskyy about the matter.
The release of the memo came one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry of Trump. Many Democrats argue that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, a political rival.
Balter is among those who believe the president committed an impeachable offense. She also highlighted another accusation against Trump — that he withheld military aid from Ukraine as a way of forcing them to investigate Biden.
"Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country; the House must move forward swiftly on impeachment," Balter said.
Balter, who is one of three Democrats seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, also criticized the incumbent for not supporting the impeachment inquiry.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Tuesday he wanted to see the "full facts" of Trump's call with the Ukrainian leader, but panned the Democrats' decision to pursue impeachment. He described it as a "dramatic overstep."
Balter disagrees.
"Central and western New Yorkers deserve a congresswoman with moral courage who will put country above party and politics," she said.