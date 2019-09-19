Before Dana Balter launched her first congressional campaign in 2017, she sought advice on running for office from experienced operatives and organizations.
At a state Public Campaign Finance Reform Commission hearing Wednesday in Albany, she recalled them telling her to take out her cellphone and see "how many hundreds of thousands of dollars" she could raise from her contact list.
"When I told them that, if I was lucky, I might be able to raise $15,000 from the people in my phone, they said 'Then you can't run for office,'" she said.
Balter continued, "Since when do we have an admission fee to participating in our democracy?" The crowd at the hearing applauded. "But that is our current system, and we have to change it."
The Syracuse Democrat testified in favor of a public campaign finance system. The commission, which was established in the 2019-20 state budget, will develop a public campaign financing system for statewide and state legislative offices. Up to $100 million in taxpayer funds will be available for the program, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
The nine-member commission is holding public hearings and will issue a report by Dec. 1.
Balter, who included a voluntary public financing system in her government reform agenda during the 2018 campaign, doesn't like the role of money in politics.
Much of that stems from the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision in 2010, which cleared the way for corporations to play a larger role in political campaigns.
When she campaigned for Congress in 2018, Balter didn't raise a lot of money at first. That changed in the third fundraising quarter of the election year, when she raised $1.5 million — a record for a Syracuse-area congressional candidate.
During the 2018 election cycle, she raised more than $2.7 million.
The staggering total impressed observers, but Balter doesn't take pride in that figure. The 24th Congressional District, she noted, has a median income of about $52,000. Syracuse, she continued, is the ninth-poorest city in the country.
"I think we all understand, instinctually, that our politics should not be driven and governed by money. That doesn't feel right," she said. "It should be about hearing the voices of the people and ensuring the participation of everybody in our system."