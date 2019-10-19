AUBURN — Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter won't be on the ballot for another eight months, but she's doing her part to help candidates in local elections throughout the 24th Congressional District.
Balter, D-Syracuse, visited Auburn Saturday for a "day of action" — a brief rally followed by door-knocking in city neighborhoods. Her campaign organized the events to highlight candidates for local offices across the district.
A few Democratic candidates on the ballot in Cayuga County were present for the Auburn event. Auburn City Councilor Dia Carabajal, who is seeking another four-year term, was there. Tom Turturo, the party's nominee to challenge Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann, was present. Trish Ottley Kerr, who is running for the 12th Legislative District seat, also attended the event.
Balter also recognized the candidates who weren't in attendance, including Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman and county Legislature candidates Heidi Nightengale and Gwen Webber-McLeod.
In remarks before the canvass, Balter praised city officials for downtown's growth. Over the last several years, there are new businesses — including the popular Prison City Pub & Brewery — and new sites, such as the Equal Rights Heritage Center across from Memorial City Hall.
"I am really proud of the fact that it's under Democratic control that this is happening," she said. "You have elected a group of lawmakers who are working incredibly hard to improve your community — and they're being successful."
Balter's day of action is the latest show of support by Democratic congressional candidates for Democrats running for local offices this year.
Two other Democratic congressional contenders — Francis Conole and Roger Misso — have been actively supporting local candidates. Like Balter, they have knocked on doors and attended rallies. In Misso's case, he's committed financial resources to supporting candidates for local office across central New York.
While Conole and Misso are fairly new to the central New York political scene, Balter has been involved for at least the last three election cycles. She supported candidates in the 2017 local elections, especially in Onondaga County, before she ran for Congress in 2018. After losing to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, she continued to play an active role in politics. She launched another congressional bid and is supporting local candidates in the district.
In Auburn, a few of the candidates welcomed her support. Ottley Kerr noted there was great turnout Saturday morning. A few dozen people packed into the Cayuga County Democrats' Genesee Street headquarters to hear brief speeches before going door-to-door.
"I think this is a really important time in our community's history with the growth and progress that Dana was talking about," Ottley Kerr said. "I think we need to work together with folks on both sides of the aisle to preserve this momentum."
Carabajal added that the growth in the city has been "unprecedented and undeniable." She mentioned the Equal Rights Heritage Center and a $10 million state grant the city won to invest in downtown projects.
She reiterated her support for economic growth through arts and culture in Auburn, and highlighted the infrastructure projects that have been priorities for the Democratic-controlled council.
"The future is truly shining bright in Auburn, New York," she said.
Balter agrees.
"We have a great opportunity to reelect these folks so that we can continue on this trajectory," she said. "I just feel like with the amount of change I see that the sky is the limit."
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.