As then-state Sen. John DeFrancisco pushed for a bill that would change oversight of some state contracts, he faced pressure from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office — and an apparent offer to drop the legislation in return for the governor choosing DeFrancisco's favored candidate for New York State Fair director.
DeFrancisco, who retired from the Senate last year, wrote about the interactions with Cuomo and administration officials in his book, "Never Say Never: Adventures in NY Politics," that was released this week.
In 2017, DeFrancisco was the lead sponsor of a bill to restore the state comptroller's oversight of State University of New York contracts. There was bipartisan support for the measure — Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat, carried the bill in the Assembly.
In his book, DeFrancisco summarizes his call with Cuomo. But it was a separate phone conversation with Robert Mujica — Cuomo's budget director and a former Senate Republican aide — when the state fair director's post was mentioned.
As DeFrancisco recalls, Mujica told him the procurement bill was "not the solution." The conversation then shifted to the state fair. Around the time of the phone call, there were reports that Cuomo was going to name Dan Queri, a Syracuse-area developer, as the new state fair director.
After learning of the "rumors," as DeFrancisco described them, he said he "made it clear publicly" that he supported Troy Waffner for state fair director. Waffner had been the acting fair director and, at that point, oversaw the fair during a record-setting year. (The fair set an all-time attendance record in 2016. The record has been broken each of the last three years.)
DeFrancisco believed that Waffner should be the state fair director and, in his book, revealed that he contacted state Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball to relay his support. He also told Cuomo that he supported Waffner for the top state fair job.
In the book, DeFrancisco noted that Mujica's call came after the now-former senator's "many positive comments about Troy Waffner in the press." When Mujica mentioned the state fair director during their conversation, DeFrancisco said he "confirmed what (Mujica) already knew and explained my feeling that Troy Waffner had done an incredibly good job and deserved to be named state fair director."
Waffner, DeFrancisco reminds readers, is a Democrat. He used to work for former state Sen. David Valesky, who represented portions of Syracuse and Onondaga County not in DeFrancisco's district.
"So my position had nothing to do with partisan politics," DeFrancisco wrote, "it had to do with keeping good people in positions in which they were doing a good job."
DeFrancisco continued, "It was obvious to me that (Mujica) was trying to get me to back off the procurement bill in return for the possible naming of Troy Waffner as fair director. However, I didn't bite."
More than a year later — after two more record-setting fairs — Cuomo lifted the acting tag and named Waffner director of the state fair. The announcement followed Cuomo's appearance at the state fair in 2018 during which he praised several officials for their roles in the record-breaking fair, but he didn't mention Waffner.
The procurement bill didn't advance, but Cuomo announced this year — after DeFrancisco's retirement — an agreement with state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to restore the comptroller's oversight of SUNY contracts.