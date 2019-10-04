The sports wagering lounge at del Lago Resort & Casino has provided the Seneca County gaming center with a revenue boost since it opened in August.
Gross gaming revenue at the DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago topped $1 million since the 6,000-square-foot lounge opened Aug. 23, according to the casino's financial reports submitted to the state Gaming Commission.
The pre-tax revenue totals $1,052,866 over a six-week period. Most of the revenue has been reported during the first four weeks of the NFL season.
Since the NFL season began in early September, gross gaming revenue totaled $860,905. The lounge's best week was the week ending Sept. 29, when revenue totaled $297,488.
Del Lago's sports betting revenue is higher than the totals reported at two other commercial casinos: Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County and Tioga Downs Casino in Tioga County. Rivers Casino in Schenectady is the top performer so far, with more than $924,000 in gross gaming revenue since the start of the NFL season.
The state Gaming Commission authorized commercial and Indian casinos to offer sports betting. The Oneida Indian Nation, which operates three casinos in central New York and the Mohawk Valley, has sports betting lounges at each of its locations.
You have free articles remaining.
However, the casinos can only accept bets at the lounges. Mobile betting, for now, isn't permitted.
M. Brent Stevens, chairman of del Lago Resort & Casino, told reporters in August that mobile betting would allow the casino to access a "broader base of consumers" in New York.
For neighboring states, mobile platforms are the preferred method of placing bets. Most sports bets in New Jersey are placed using mobile devices. Pennsylvania also offers mobile betting.
More states, including Indiana and Oregon, are allowing mobile sports betting.
A Supreme Court decision last year struck down a federal law that prohibited states from legalizing sports betting. Several states, including New York, sought to allow sports wagers after the ruling.