AUBURN — The 2020 election is more than 14 months away, but a forum featuring the three Democratic candidates for Congress drew a large crowd Monday night.
Inside the Auburn High School library, Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso answered questions for nearly 90 minutes at the forum sponsored by Auburn/Cayuga NAACP and Indivisible Cayuga. U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Camillus Republican, was invited. Janet Reohr, the forum moderator, said she was told he wouldn't attend.
There was little disagreement between the Democratic candidates on many of the issues addressed during the forum. The first question was whether private insurance should be maintained in a Medicare-for-all program. The candidates support Medicare for all, but believe private insurance should remain an option.
One reason Balter, D-Syracuse, supports maintaining private insurance is the long transition that's required to adopt a Medicare-for-all system.
"This is not a program we can implement overnight," she said.
Misso, D-Syracuse, favors Medicare for "everybody that wants it." He recalled a trip to a Wayne County business where the owner told him the most difficult part of running the company is health care.
Medicare for all, Misso said, would help small business owners so they don't have to focus on finding the right plan for their workers.
"It is long past time for universal coverage in this country," he added.
Conole agreed with Misso's stance that Medicare for all should be available to those who want it. He also supports making improvements to the Affordable Care Act and highlighted health care as "our generation's crisis to confront and solve."
While he acknowledged the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, Conole said costs continue to rise. That's why he supports a Medicare-for-all plan.
"Provide an option that people can buy into," he said.
The candidates share many of the same positions on reducing gun violence. They support instituting universal background checks and eliminating loopholes for gun purchases. They want to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct gun violence research and for Congress to fund those efforts.
Balter, Conole and Misso say the federal assault weapons ban should be reinstated. Misso noted that he supports universal licensing for gun purchases.
"You have to have a license to drive a car," he said. "You ought to have a license to purchase a firearm."
There were several ideas floated by the candidates to reduce student loan debt. Misso supports helping borrowers refinance student loan debt and cutting interest rates to help them pay back the loans. For low- and middle-income students, he thinks their student loan debt should be cancelled.
Balter supports the principle of debt-free post-secondary education for students. That wouldn't be limited to a four-year college or university. It would include two-year institutions, trade and vocational schools. She doesn't believe companies should profit off student loans and wants to crack down on predatory lending.
"We have got to make a debt-free education possible for every young adult who wants one," she said.
Conole took a different approach. He supports having national service programs that would help cover college tuition payments. He also believes there should be greater investment in worker training and vocational opportunities. He learned that there were 15,000 job openings in central New York, but a skills gap prevents those positions from being filled.
"Investing in education — this has to be one of our core and key priorities," he said. "This has to be a critical value and something that is extremely important to me."
Following the forum, the candidates expressed surprise at how many people attended the event. There were about 80 people in the crowd for the first forum featuring central New York's 2020 congressional candidates.
The Democrats are vying for the nomination to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, in November 2020. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.