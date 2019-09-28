AUBURN — Invoking Eleanor Roosevelt, Auburn City Councilor Dia Carabajal had a message for her fellow women candidates.
"When women run, women win," said Carabajal, who spoke at a Democratic Women of Cayuga County-sponsored rally Wednesday at Next Chapter Brewpub in Auburn. "We must respond in real-time to the trickle-down politics that will take us back. We must win, but we can't wait until tomorrow. Tomorrow is now."
Including Carabajal, there are five women running for Auburn City Council or Cayuga County Legislature. Carabajal, an incumbent, is seeking another four-year term on the council. Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who represents District 6, is also running for re-election.
Joining the pair of incumbents are three newcomers: Heidi Nightengale (District 10), Trish Ottley Kerr (District 12) and Gwen Webber-McLeod (District 14).
Nightengale, whose past work includes serving as director of the Neighborhood House in Auburn, highlighted her experience overseeing a large budget. As the deputy director of The Partnership for Results, she managed a $2 million budget.
Her priorities include addressing the opioid crisis and the number of abandoned homes in her district.
Webber-McLeod couldn't attend due to a business trip. Her daughter, Ashley, attended in her place. Ashley said her mother wants to ensure county government runs efficiently, focus on efforts to protect the lakes, support businesses and ensure residents, especially young people, families, seniors and veterans, have the support they need.
"My mom is committed to being a legislator who represents us all," Ashley McLeod said.
Ottley Kerr echoed the messages of other candidates. If elected, she plans to focus on ways to "improve the economic status of women here in our community and make sure that women's issues are on the front burner."
Standing at Next Chapter Brewpub, Ottley Kerr said they are "on the verge of writing a new chapter" for Cayuga County's women. She urged those in attendance to not support them just because they are women, but to vote for them because they are competent professionals who will work hard for the community.
The rally was headlined by Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. She offered advice for the women candidates, telling them to be strong in their convictions, run like you're behind in the race and surround yourself with good people.
Hunter also told them to work hard and have fun, before leaving them with a last piece of advice: "You gotta win." She reminded them that they are running because they wanted to make a change, whether it's in Auburn city government or at the county level.
"It's your time," she said.