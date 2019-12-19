Democrats call it a betrayal. Republicans thank him for "standing against the impeachment charade."
After U.S. Rep. John Katko opposed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Democratic congressional candidates issued statements panning his vote — and a Republican-aligned group extended an ad buy to show its support.
Trump on Wednesday became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House adopted two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against the president. The charges stem from Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden — the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Katko, R-Camillus, believes Trump's actions were wrong and inappropriate. But he doesn't think the president committed impeachable offenses.
"I have not been shy about breaking with the president on major policy issues," Katko said. "But, our founding fathers designed impeachment to be used only in extreme cases, and set a high bar to ensure this process was not abused, or used in a partisan manner."
He is being praised for his vote in conservative and Republican circles. The American Action Network, a GOP-aligned advocacy group, extended an ad buy in Katko's district thanking him for opposing impeachment.
The ad began airing in the Syracuse area before the House vote. The extension is part of a $2.5 million ad campaign funded by the American Action Network. The campaign mostly targets vulnerable Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, who supported impeachment.
Katko's vote received a much different response from his potential Democratic challengers.
You have free articles remaining.
Dana Balter, who was Katko's opponent in 2018 and is running for the Democratic nomination again in 2020, tweeted before the vote that the Camillus Republican "has put his party over our country."
Another Democratic congressional candidate, Francis Conole, said Katko betrayed his constituents. The third Democrat in the race, Roger Misso, used the historic moment to highlight the need for "servant leaders" in Congress.
Christine Bennett, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, criticized Katko's vote. She said the congressman ignored evidence that Trump abused his power.
"Instead of upholding his oath of office, he voted to give any president, regardless of party, license to invite foreign governments to interfere in our elections," Bennett said. "That not only recklessly endangers our democracy, it shows Congressman Katko will spinelessly cave to President Trump regardless of the issue, not serve as the independent voice New Yorkers deserve."
The vote could be an issue during the 2020 election. Katko is being targeted by Democrats, who view him as one of the most vulnerable Republican members of Congress in the country. Katko, who was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018, won his first two elections by at least 20 points. Last year, his margin of victory was five percentage points.
Katko announced his re-election bid in July. He is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Robert Harding's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
For me, 2019 was a year I experimented with new beats. I wrote more feature stories and covered professional baseball. I even covered a few high school football games during the fall sports season.
My five memorable stories of the year are a reflection of my expanded role. There is a politics story or two in the mix, but a few of my stories show how I expanded my horizons this year.
This is a story I've been following for more than three years now. These stories are enjoyable because you tend to meet great people who are w…
I followed early voting-related developments for the entire year. State lawmakers approved the legislation in January (Gov. Andrew Cuomo signe…
A lot of time went into reporting this story. At one point, Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius was bustling. Today, there isn't baseball being…
It's a story I wanted to do for a long time. Luckily, I had a co-worker — photographer Kevin Rivoli — who had a similar interest in doing this…
For two weeks in July, most of my work days were spent interviewing Tim Locastro's former coaches and teammates. (You can read that story here…