With more than a year until the 2020 election, national Democrats are targeting Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko with an ad campaign focused on his vote for the 2017 tax law.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee paid for a mobile billboard in downtown Syracuse and digital ads that 24th Congressional District voters will see online. The cost of the ad campaign wasn't disclosed.
Christine Bennett, a DCCC spokesperson, said the mobile billboard will pass through heavily trafficked areas in the city during rush hour.
The billboard features a purported tweet by President Donald Trump. The ad reads, "People are fleeing New York state because of high taxes ... [Rep. John Katko] didn't even put up a fight against SALT — could have won."
Trump didn't actually tweet that about Katko. The real tweet, which was published in April, reads: "People are fleeing New York state because of high taxes and yes, even oppression of sorts. They didn't even put up a fight against SALT — could have won." The tweet continues with a reference to ongoing litigation against the National Rifle Association, a gun rights group.
The SALT provision is the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions. That was part of the 2017 tax law approved by the Republican Congress and signed by Trump.
At the time, there were nine House Republicans. Five voted against it, mainly due to the SALT cap. Four, including Katko, supported the bill. After the December 2017 vote, Katko said the legislation would help the 24th district.
"It provides tax relief for the vast majority of my constituents, especially the working poor and the middle class in particular," he said. "But it also provides everyone more job opportunities in central New York and lord knows, after 20 years of the out-migration of jobs, this may be something we can try to turn that around. I think it has a good chance to do so."
Democrats claim the tax law largely benefits the wealthy, especially corporations that received a sizable tax rate reduction in the 2017 measure. The corporate tax rate was lowered from 35 to 21%.
Income tax rates were cut for most Americans. There were other provisions that affect individuals and households, such as the doubling of the child tax credit and standard deduction.
The law also eliminates the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate penalty, which led to an attempt by Republican state attorneys general to have the 2010 health care law thrown out.
Speaking for the DCCC, Bennett said Katko put corporations ahead of middle-class families.
"The GOP Tax Scam put millionaires ahead of the middle class and partisanship ahead of solutions," Bennett said. "Now John Katko will no longer be able to hide from his terrible vote."
The DCCC has identified Katko as a top 2020 target. The House Democrats' political arm plans to invest heavily in the 24th district to try and defeat the three-term GOP congressman.
There are three Democrats in the race: Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018; Francis Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran from the Syracuse area; and Roger Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran who grew up in Red Creek, Wayne County.