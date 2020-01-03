There is a federal lawsuit challenging aspects of the new law that grants New York farm laborers overtime pay, collective bargaining and other rights. But that legal fight only affects a certain group of workers.
For most farm employees the law is in effect. That means farms must pay overtime after 60 hours worked in a week and provide unemployment insurance and workers' compensation. Workers have collective bargaining rights, which means they can form unions.
The lawsuit filed by two groups, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, against the state affects a certain group of employees — farmers, family members of farm owners and supervisors. The organizations are concerned about how the law applies to these employees.
The main purpose of the lawsuit, according to a news release, is to get clarity and ensure farms are in compliance.
One of the ambiguities in the law, the petitioners explained, is the definition of "farm laborer." They contend the law includes farm owners, family members of farmers and supervisors in the definition.
This would put farmers in a "contradictory" position, they argued, because under that definition farm owners, the farmer's family members and supervisors would have collective bargaining rights like other employees. The groups that filed the lawsuit believe that would be challenging because farm owners, their family members and supervisors are "agents" of the business who cannot participate in activities that would discourage unions, assist in the creation of a union or "otherwise violate the rights of farm laborers."
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the state from enforcing provisions that define farm owners, their family members and supervisors as farm laborers.
Brian Reeves, owner of Reeves Farms in Baldwinsville and president of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, hopes Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers will work to clarify the law.
"The ruling in favor of the (temporary restraining order) is an important first step for ensuring the Farm Laborers Fair Practices Act is implemented fairly for all who work on farms in New York," Reeves said.
The temporary restraining order will be in effect for the next few weeks. If the parties — the agriculture groups and New York state — can't reach an agreement to settle the matter, a preliminary injunction hearing will be held Jan. 24.