Early voting has arrived in New York.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 26, voters in Cayuga County and across the state will be able to visit polling locations and cast their ballots before Election Day. It's a change that has been described as "transformative" by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the early voting legislation and other electoral reforms in January.
Here is what you should know about early voting in Cayuga County:
When is early voting?
The new law establishes an early voting period that concludes the Sunday before Election Day. For the general election this year, early voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 26. It will run through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Where are the early voting polling locations?
The law requires counties to have a minimum of one early voting polling location for every 50,000 registered voters. As of Feb. 1, Cayuga County had 49,324 registered voters.
Election commissioners Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey decided to have additional sites because of the county's geography. The sites are:
• Auburn: Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St.
• Northern Cayuga County: Conquest Town Office, 1289 Fuller Road
• Southern Cayuga County: Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34
An important note: The traditional Election Day polling locations will be open on Election Day. For early voting, however, the three sites listed above are the only locations where voters will be able to cast ballots.
Voters can cast their ballot at any of the early voting sites. For example, if you're an Auburn resident, you can vote at the Conquest or Venice locations.
When can voters cast ballots during early voting?
The law requires early voting sites to be open at least eight hours on weekdays and five hours on weekend days. There must be later hours, too, to accommodate more voters.
Cayuga County's early voting poll sites in Auburn, Conquest and Venice will be open the following hours:
• Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27: Noon to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3: Noon to 5 p.m.
How will early voting be different for voters?
There's the obvious: You get to vote before Election Day. But there are other changes voters will see when they visit an early voting center.
Beginning with this election, counties will be using electronic poll books to sign in voters. The e-poll books replace the paper books that were used to sign in voters. With the digital devices, polling inspectors can search someone's name and the voter will use a laptop or tablet-style device to sign in.
Once a voter is signed in, inspectors can use an on-demand printer to produce the appropriate ballot based on where that person lives.
After that, the process is the same as it has been over the last several years. You will fill out your ballot and submit it by inserting it into a voting machine.
What else should I know about early voting?
If you vote during the early voting period, you're ineligible to vote on Election Day. (It is illegal to cast multiple ballots in an election.)
The early voting results won't be posted before Election Day. According to a document posted on the Cayuga County Board of Elections' website, early votes won't be counted until the polls close on Election Day.
Voting by absentee ballot remains an option. The board of elections explains that you can apply for an absentee ballot if you're sick, permanently or temporarily disabled, caring for someone who is ill or physically disabled, the resident of a veterans hospital or detained in jail awaiting grand jury action or being held for a crime other than a felony. If you're going to be outside your home county for the election, you may also apply for an absentee ballot.